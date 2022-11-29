SmartHealth Diagnostics Appoints Accomplished Corporate and Finance Leader Mitch Levine as President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director

Highly regarded diagnostics industry executive and capital markets expert to guide planned growth and value creation for evolutionary data-to-diagnostics platform company

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc. ("SHDx" or "the Company"), formerly Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, a leading developer of precision diagnostics that address unmet clinical needs in vascular, metabolic, and oncological diseases, today announced the appointment of Mitch Levine as President, Chief Financial Officer, and member of the Board of Directors.

Mitch Levine, President, CFO and Director of SmartHealth Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

SHDx CEO Matthew Nuñez commented, "Throughout his career, Mitch has provided growth capital to literally hundreds of companies as an investor, investment banker, and as CFO, helping companies achieve major milestones and establish successful foundations for growth. We believe Mitch is uniquely equipped to accelerate corporate value creation and foster excellence in business execution and performance for our Company. We are excited to welcome him as we prepare for SHDx's next stage of innovation and growth."

Mr. Levine brings a combined 40 years of strategic leadership experience in corporate life sciences, investment management, and investment banking, including extensive expertise in fundraising for growth-stage companies.

Prior to joining SmartHealth Diagnostics, Mr. Levine spent five years as CFO of Oncocyte Corp., a Nasdaq-listed molecular diagnostics company, and is currently an advisor. As CFO he led multiple successful capital raises, providing support for operational expansion and three strategic acquisitions, and spearheaded the company's listing to Nasdaq. He also was responsible for creating a critical licensing and tech transfer agreement with one of China's largest and fastest growing diagnostic labs.

Among his many career achievements, Mr. Levine is widely recognized for originating what became one of the largest alternative financing markets in the U.S., producing more than $100 billion in financings annually. In 2000, Mr. Levine founded Enable Capital Management, one of largest and most respected brands in alternative finance, providing growth capital to public and private companies through the firm's underlying investment vehicle, Enable Growth Partners, LP. Prior to founding Enable Capital, Mr. Levine was a founding member of The Shemano Group, a San Francisco-based investment bank focused on the capital needs of technology and life science companies.

In his early career, Mr. Levine held roles of progressive responsibility with Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers. He received his BA from the University of California, Davis.

About SmartHealth Diagnostics

SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc. (SHDx), formerly Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc., is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's Morningstar Laboratories, an SHDx company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit smarthealthdx.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SmartHealth Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc.