XanEdu Inc. introduces a New Teacher-Friendly DIY Custom Curriculum platform at 102nd National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) Conference

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, Inc., a provider of education content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education, announces a new Do-It-Yourself platform that allows users to easily supplement existing curriculum. LessonLift Create is an extensive library of K-12 assets within a platform that empowers educators to instantly create and assign eBooks to students, or to print workbooks. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies.

The LessonLift Create platform is preloaded with 3,000+ assets in Social Studies, ELA, and Science, but also allows the user to easily upload their own content and quickly integrate it within their lessons. Through student roster integration with Clever, Schoology, Canvas, ClassLink, or Google Classroom, the teacher can instantly assign their new eBook to students, save the new print-ready PDF file to their hard drive, or use the built-in FedEx Office option to send a workbook print order to their local FedEx Office.

"Having worked in Product Development roles at some of the large US curriculum publishers, I am aware of the need many districts have for content that better reflects their specific student population, local history, or curriculum gaps," explained John Carroll, SVP Product at Scholarus Learning. "Generally, core curriculum publishers are not able to adjust to meet specific district or classroom needs. I am very pleased that we are able to address this through our new LessonLift Create platform which gives teachers and C&I teams the tools to fill their own curriculum gaps based on their specific community priorities."

Laura Wynn, Program Specialist for Secondary Social Sciences at St Johns County School District, and an early user of the LessonLift platform recounts, "I don't consider myself a techie person, but in 2 weeks I was able to drag and drop hundreds of primary source documents from LessonLift's African American History, Women's History, and US History Collections, to create our district's new Exploring African American History high school electives book."

She leveraged XanEdu's custom content team to create local assets that further enhanced her content. "Better still, I was able to integrate some St. Augustine, FL assets into a 350-page book to better engage and expose our students to local historical events. It enables them to see how local history fits into the larger historical picture. I am certain I would not have had the time or resources to complete this project if did not have access to the LessonLift platform."

XanEdu, Inc. Is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Please visit http://xanedu.com to learn more.

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu Publishing, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit http://scholarus.com to learn more.

