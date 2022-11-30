Ada appoints new Chief Marketing Officer and VP of People to help scale company growth and culture

Industry veterans Diego Lomanto and Ruby White join to accelerate Ada's go-to-market strategy and people and culture initiatives

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada , the customer-focused conversational AI leader, today announced the addition of Diego Lomanto as chief marketing officer and Ruby White as vice president of people to the Canadian unicorn's growing executive team.

(PRNewsfoto/Ada Support Inc) (PRNewswire)

Diego Lomanto, Ada's new CMO, has more than 20 years of experience leading marketing and product teams in technology businesses ranging from startups to public companies. Most recently, Lomanto was the vice president of product marketing and industry marketing for UiPath. He joined UiPath during their Series B at $50M in ARR, guiding the company to $1B+ in revenue and an IPO. Prior to UiPath, he was the vice president of product strategy for Verint Systems where he led the strategy and development of products with over $200M in revenue. In addition, he has built marketing organizations as CMO of Talent Inc, and vice president of marketing for Work Market, which was acquired by ADP.

"Having spent most of my career focused on the contact center and automation industries, I'm excited to bring these experiences together to develop the framework for positioning, awareness, and demand generation for Ada's powerfully simple platform and solutions," said Diego Lomanto. "Customer experience has become a pivotal differentiator for brands and AI-powered automation gives enterprises a gateway to digital transformation as they navigate a market rife with uncertainty and opportunity."

Joining Ada as vice president of people, Ruby White brings over two decades of talent management and diversity, equity and inclusion experience to the team, having worked with brands like Wyze, EagleView and Napster. At Ada, she will continue to leverage her knowledge of growing diverse, high-performing teams to help Ada further its mission and IPO-readiness.

"The key to an organization's success is not just its people, but its underlying mission and beliefs, which is exactly what drew me to Ada," said Ruby White. "The last few years have taught all of us how small the world truly is and how important it is to connect deeply with one another. Ada's focus on its employees and creating the best possible digital-first experience is nothing short of admirable and I'm thrilled to take part in cultivating a company culture where top talent is empowered to do their best work."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Diego and Ruby and excited about the leadership they bring to Ada," said co-founder and CEO Mike Murchison. "Building on a culture where people are excited to work and communicating what our customers love about Ada will be key to our continued success."

In addition to Ada's newly extended executive team, the company was recently recognized at Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit and as a LinkedIn 2022 Top Startup. Goldman Sachs recognized Murchison as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022, while the 5th annual LinkedIn Top Startups list included Ada as one of the 15 Canadian companies rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention. Earlier this month, Ada also received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Canada Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

