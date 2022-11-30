BIOS Welcomes Serial Entrepreneur Deepak Savadatti as CEO

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOS, a NASA spinoff and leader in human wellness and horticultural lighting technologies today announced Deepak Savadatti as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Savadatti, being an energetic entrepreneur and global business leader in the semiconductor and life sciences industries, brings a wealth of leadership experience to broaden the worldwide presence of BIOS and the company's biologically driven lighting for humans and plants.

"BIOS lighting technology will not only light up our rooms but will light up our lives," says new CEO Deepak Savadatti .

Sean Tegart and Robert Soler co-founded BIOS in 2014 with the vision and mission to inspire, educate, and innovate the world through a biology-first approach to light. Sean has taken on the new role of EVP of Business Development to scale sales while Robert Soler, EVP of Biological Research and Technology, will continue to focus on new product innovations.

"Just like plants, humans are sunlight-seeking creatures. Thanks to our own human innovation of artificial lighting, we now spend 90% of our life indoors. Sunlight is the primary signal for plants to grow and for the body to regulate the master clock in our brains", says Savadatti. "Every cell in our body relies on the master clock to help regulate when we are active and when we should rest."

"In the same way that insufficient light exposure creates risks for plant health and yields, disrupted human circadian rhythm is linked to chronic conditions and sleep disorders," explains Savadatti. "The LED lighting that we use today was created to enhance good vision and plant response while reducing energy consumption. The greatest disservice committed by the lighting industry is ignoring the impact of light on the health and wellness of human beings. BIOS is here to change that. I am excited to be a part of BIOS to help billions of people and plants around the globe benefit from lighting technology that not only lights up our rooms but will light up our lives."

"Deepak is an impressive entrepreneur who has scaled companies from scratch as well as grown large organizations to higher profitability," said Loren Roseman, Chairman of the Board for BIOS Lighting. "Deepak's background in engineering, product development, marketing, and business development will enable BIOS to reach our full potential. We are thrilled to have Deepak as our CEO to help establish BIOS as the leader of the lighting world for humans and plants."

The BIOS team continues to evolve new biological lighting solutions that bring the natural brilliance of sunlight indoors where it's needed most—for human health, plant growth, and beyond.

About BIOS

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a NASA spinoff and recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting for people and plants.

By integrating years of biological expertise, with science first developed for the International Space Station, BIOS is driving the human wellness lighting market with a biology-first approach and patented BIOS SkyBlue™ and BIOS SkyView™ LED technologies that boost physical performance, mental health, and circadian entrainment to meet WELL™ Building Standards.

BIOS horticulture lighting also focuses on how plants respond to sunlight to deliver the perfect biological energy source that plants need to thrive. BIOS showcases high efficacy, industry-leading light uniformity, and superior long-term performance.

Learn more at https://bioslighting.com/

Media Contact: Tracey Bradley, tbradley@bioslighting.com

BIOS, a NASA spinoff and leader in human wellness and horticultural lighting technologies today announced serial entrepreneur Deepak Savadatti as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. (PRNewswire)

BIOS SkyView™ is the first wellness table lamp of its kind to merge beauty and science with our patented BIOS SkyBlue™ circadian technology. The BIOS SkyView™ lamp cycles through four different modes with Sunrise, Daytime, Sunset, and Nighttime that will provide you with brighter days and sleepier nights. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOS Lighting