Celebrity Chef Carla Hall Comes to Atlanta's Colony Square to Ring in the Holidays with Families and Fans and Kick off Children's Pajama Drive for Pajama Program
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ticketed and free events, including special reading and signing of Carla's best-selling children's book, "Carla and the Christmas Cornbread"
WHO:
Beloved celebrity chef and TV host Carla Hall, presented by Cosmic Crisp® apples.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 3, noon-3 p.m. ET. (details for the day below)
WHAT:
Carla will usher in the holidays with kids of all ages and celebrate the arrival of the new crop of Cosmic Crisp® apples, available nationwide in grocery stores December 1. She will make crafts, read from her book, and kick off a children's pajama drive, benefitting the Pajama Program. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged pajamas to Colony Square to meet Carla. The first 50 people to place pajamas in the collection bin will receive a free copy of Carla's book and have the opportunity to get it signed. Pajamas will be collected December 3-24 at Sprouts Farmers Market located on Piedmont Road (1845 Piedmont Avenue NE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30324). Look for the Santa sacks near the Cosmic Crisp® display in the produce department.
WHERE:
Colony Square Atlanta Ticketed Event 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
"Smiles For The Season Breakfast" 5Church Restaurant A festive holiday breakfast with Carla, Santa and friends, hosted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here.
Free Events Noon-1 p.m.
Crafts with Carla, Kids and Cosmic Crisp® The Front Loop (facing Peachtree Street) An avid crafter, Carla will get hands-on with children to make ornaments and hand-stamped gift wrap from apples.
1:45-3 p.m.
Book Signing and Continued Crafts with Carla and Kids The Front Loop (facing Peachtree Street)
Parking is available via the garage located off 14th Street and Juniper. (Peachtree Street will be closed.)
