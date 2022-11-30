Mnemo Therapeutics Appoints Christine Foster, Ph.D. and Co-Founder Sebastian Amigorene, Ph.D. to Key Leadership Roles

PARIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mnemo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing transformational immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Christine Foster, Ph.D. to the role of Chief Business Officer. Foster is a seasoned business leader with more than 30 years of experience spanning both biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Mnemo also announced the appointment of Scientific Co-Founder Sebastian Amigorena, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Immunology. Amigorena currently serves as CNRS research director, head of the Immune Responses and Cancer Team (Institut Curie/Inserm) and Director of the Institut Curie Immunotherapy Center. With more than 25 years of expertise in immunology and cell biology research, Amigorena's research has served as the foundation for multiple Mnemo technologies including its SUV39H1 knockout program.

Mnemo Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Mnemo Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"Christine brings a stellar history building meaningful value for biopharmaceutical companies by guiding business development and establishing strategic collaborations," said Mnemo Chief Executive Officer Robert LaCaze. "We are delighted to welcome her to the team and look forward to leveraging her vast expertise as we develop a toolkit of technologies to address the key challenges of immunotherapy."

"Our innovation is driven by the contributions of world-renowned researchers of Sebastian's caliber," said Mnemo Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Alain Maiore. "His expertise has powered, and will continue to propel, our scientific progress."

Prior to joining Mnemo, Foster developed and executed strategic partnerships in the transformative field of genome editing with Intellia Therapeutics and Metagenomi Therapeutics where she guided acquisitions; played a critical role in the execution of deals with Affini-T Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Novartis; and established novel co-development and co-commercialization relationships with Onk Therapeutics, SparingVision, Kyverna Therapeutics and Avencell. Foster has led business development, alliance management and corporate development activities through key phases of growth at Acceleron Pharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth (now Pfizer) and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

"I am thrilled to contribute to the science and innovation taking place at Mnemo Therapeutics," Foster said. "The multiple, differentiated platforms Mnemo is developing support both a transformative pipeline of oncology therapeutics and the basis for many collaborative relationships."

Foster's business acumen is paralleled by her scientific expertise. Trained as a scientist, she earned a D.Phil. in pharmacology from the University of Oxford and completed post-doctoral fellowships at Brandeis University in neuroscience and the University of Massachusetts Medical School in cardiovascular diseases.

About Mnemo Therapeutics

Mnemo is developing transformational immunotherapies to improve the body's ability to fight and overcome cancer. Integral to Mnemo's approach is the EnfiniT Discovery Engine, composed of key technologies that work to identify novel cancer-specific antigens and enhance immune cells' memory and persistence. Mnemo will harness these technologies with multiple modalities across a range of oncology indications, engineering the future of immunotherapies to transform the lives of people with cancer. Mnemo is headquartered in Paris with an office in New York City, and it maintains state of the art laboratories in Paris, New York, and Princeton, New Jersey. The company leverages an international talent pool and global resources in its quest to create immunological cures. To learn more, visit https://mnemo-tx.com and follow Mnemo Therapeutics on Twitter (@MnemoTx) and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mnemo Therapeutics