An immersive introduction to Queen Anne. The Next in a Fine Line.

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Cunard welcomed guests to an extraordinary evening at Carlton House Terrace, London, showcasing all that Queen Anne – the latest Cunard cruise liner – has to offer to top tier media, influencers and cruise industry networks, for a full 360 brand experience.

Last night, Cunard unveiled a collection of never before seen artwork championing young contemporary artists, just some of the 4,300 pieces of art that will be aboard the ship. Highlights included Artists Pei Chi Lee, John Biggs and Tommy Camerno at the event showcasing their exclusive masterpieces for Queen Anne. (PRNewswire)

Following the eagerly anticipated name reveal of Queen Anne earlier this year, Cunard proudly demonstrated how the ship will set the benchmark for luxury ocean travel to guests in an intimate gathering in London. Those in attendance enjoyed an unparalleled insight into reimagined signature spaces of the cruise liner, whilst discovering brand-new venues that will bring guests greater choice.

Cunard unveiled a collection of never before seen artwork championing young contemporary artists, just some of the 4,300 pieces of art that will be aboard the ship. Highlights included Artists Pei Chi Lee, John Biggs and Tommy Camerno at the event showcasing their exclusive masterpieces for Queen Anne, including the reveal of Camerno's portrait of Queen Anne which will be displayed in the Queen's room.

Guests were also introduced to Bright Lights Society – a new intimate venue, designed by the renowned Richmond International, offering hosted experiences and an exciting carousel of entertainment for guests, where no two nights are the same. The name, Bright Lights Society honours Cunard's heritage as the world's first ocean liner to use electric lights.

Guests experienced Cunard's White Star Service sipping on the Perfect Serve – three distinctive gin cocktails made with Cunard's Three Queens Gin, individually crafted by Pickering's to celebrate the routes most associated with each Cunard Queen. Cunard private label wines and Cunard crafted beer were also on tap to immerse each guest into life on board Queen Anne.

Designers from David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille de Margerie who worked with Creative Director Adam D. Tihany were all in attendance to reveal the design inspiration behind Queen Anne. Having been immersed in the Cunard archives, the talents, whose portfolios include luxury hotels, bars, restaurants, high end yachts, and private grand residences, have ensured that Queen Anne exudes classic Cunard style while showcasing many new considered touches. Queen Anne's breath-taking interiors take inspiration from Cunard's past, celebrating the beautiful art deco style finishes that the brand is known for, to define a striking new design direction for the future.

Carnival UK Acting Senior Vice President Angus Struthers warmly greeted guests with these remarks: "Tonight, you started your journey at sunset and travelled through a sensory experience before viewing a one-of-a-kind art gallery showcasing a selection from the 4,300 never seen before pieces of artwork and sculptures that have been curated for Queen Anne. We have been working with more than 3,000 artists and designers and are proud to continue our work championing contemporary artists, some of which you will have the pleasure of meeting this evening. It just leaves me to thank our world leading designers and brand partners as they continue to refine the Cunard signatures and craft a collection of exciting new Queen Anne venues and experiences. We look forward to sharing more about the collection over the coming year and can't wait to welcome you on board in 2024!"

Queen Anne will set sail in 2024. Her maiden season will go on sale for Cunard World Club members on December 6 2022 and on general sale from December 7, 2022.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in spring 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

