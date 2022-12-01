BCG Creates BCG X as New Hybrid of Consulting and Tech Build & Design Capabilities

BCG Creates BCG X as New Hybrid of Consulting and Tech Build & Design Capabilities

Despite Economic Headwinds, 60% of Companies Still Plan to Increase Spending on Tech and Digital in 2023 vs. 2022

94% of Companies Want to Achieve Substantial and Rapid Impact via Digital Transformation

But 70% of Digital Transformations Fail to Achieve Objectives, Often with Profoundly Damaging Consequences

BCG X, BCG's Tech Build & Design Unit, Brings Together Unique Breadth and Depth of Talent to Help Leaders Enable Tech Innovation at Scale and Deliver on Complex E2E Digital Transformations

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published today from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that while 94% of companies have big aspirations to deliver substantial and rapid impact from digital transformation, and companies plan to increase investment in digital transformation in spite of global economic headwinds, the majority of these digital transformations fail to achieve their objectives.

BCG X (PRNewswire)

Titled "Mind the Tech Gap," the study is based on a survey of nearly 2,700 executives driving digital transformations in companies across 13 countries and a wide range of industries. Despite a tightening global economy, the survey also finds that 60% of companies plan to increase their spending on digital transformation in 2023 vs. 2022, with business model transformation and sustainability as the top two areas for future investments.

"Many CEOs I speak with are grappling with the challenge of delivering their business strategy through major digital transformations. To tip the scales, we are doubling down on BCG X, our nearly 3,000-person tech build and design unit. BCG X will turbocharge BCG's deep industry and functional expertise to enable innovation at scale and deliver successful end-to-end digital transformations," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG's CEO.

The survey revealed five key challenges in establishing and executing digital transformations:

Making the right choices among disruptive technologies—top three cited are advanced AI, blockchain, and IoT

Reaching scale fast with new digital solutions

Recruiting digital talent—top three hardest tech roles to fill are experts in advanced tech, software engineers, and data scientists

Prioritizing investment and development

Managing the cost and uncertainty of return on investment

Additionally, respondents expressed concerns and pain points regarding the ecosystem of tech partners and vendors. These include cumbersome coordination across vendors (~85%); cookie-cutter solutions (~75%); and lack of help in prioritizing steps of the transformation (~70%). As Sylvain Duranton, the newly appointed global leader of BCG X, shared: "What's clear from our survey is that most companies are struggling to deliver bottom-line results for their digital transformations and are facing consistent pain points with their tech partners and vendors. BCG X, as an integral part of BCG, will bring tech build and design capabilities together to solve these problems."

To help clients respond to these challenges and address these pain points, BCG has launched BCG X, a hybrid tech build & design unit that brings together nearly 3,000 technologists, builders, and designers. Combining technology build with business strategy and deep sector and functional expertise, BCG offers its clients a unique toolbox for accelerated digital transformation, tech and business innovation, AI & advanced analytics solutions at scale, and more. This cannot be achieved by consultants or tech vendors alone—together, BCG and BCG X bring to life ambitious tech and business builds at scale.

"BCG X is a multiplier of our clients' technology teams, working in close collaboration, to bring our pool of leading talent in AI, software engineering, digital growth, green and deep tech," said Jessica Apotheker, BCG chief marketing officer and expert leading large-scale digital go-to-market transformations.

BCG X's capabilities include:

AI & Software: Dedicated to building cutting-edge AI and digital industrial-grade software, powered by proprietary data assets, to enable better, faster decision making.

Design: Combining qualitative and quantitative elements of behavioral, human-centered design to drive insights and ideas that result in breakthrough innovations to dramatically improve the end-to-end customer and employee experience.

Digital Growth: Scaling opportunity and accelerating performance for businesses, bringing robust digital marketing and digital commerce expertise to set up clients for immediate impact.

Ventures: An end-to-end approach to build and launch standalone and new core businesses, turning differentiated assets into strategic advantages and launching these projects at speed.

Deep Tech: Applying game-changing technologies grounded in physical science, digital capabilities, AI, and Web3. Weaving deep tech into value chain transformations, enhancing product and build design, and, ultimately, reshaping how businesses interact with customers.

Green Tech: Harnessing BCG's deep sector expertise to build businesses for a net-zero economy and identifying opportunities to reinvent core business models to drive sustainable growth.

A copy of the survey findings can be downloaded here:

https://media-publications.bcg.com/BCGX-mind-the-tech-gap.pdf

Media Contact:

Eric Gregoire

+1 617 850 3783

gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About BCG X

BCG X is the tech build & design unit of BCG.

Turbocharging BCG's deep industry and functional expertise, BCG X brings together advanced tech knowledge and ambitious entrepreneurship to help organizations enable innovation at scale.

With nearly 3,000 technologists, scientists, programmers, engineers, and human-centered designers located across 80+ cities, BCG X builds and designs platforms and software to address the world's most important challenges and opportunities.

Teaming across our practices, and in close collaboration with our clients, our end-to-end global team unlocks new possibilities. Together we're creating the bold and disruptive products, services, and businesses of tomorrow.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)