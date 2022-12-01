Official Statement: Gaylord Perry, Beloved MLB Hall of Famer, Passes Away at Age 84

GAFFNEY, S.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With great sorrow and love, the Perry family officially announces the death of Gaylord Jackson Perry, a cherished husband, father, friend, teammate, and Major League Baseball legend. Perry passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness at the age of 84.

Born on September 15, 1938, in Williamston, NC, Gaylord is known for his incredible 22-year Hall of Fame career as a right-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball. Pitching at the highest level over 22 seasons, he recorded several remarkable career figures, including 690 starts, 303 complete games, and 314 wins. He also registered 3,534 career strikeouts and a 3.11 lifetime earned run average (ERA).

Gaylord was a 5-time MLB All-Star and the first MLB pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in the American and National League, with his second award coming at age 40. He led the MLB in wins in 3 different seasons and recorded a no-hitter in 1968. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1991.

Outside of Major League Baseball, Gaylord had an immeasurable impact on the lives he touched throughout his journey. He proudly served as a member of the United States Army.

After his retirement, Gaylord took pride in his role as the head coach of the Limestone University baseball team, which provided him an opportunity to continue doing what he loved while giving back to the game of baseball and developing young men into upstanding citizens, providing guidance on and off the field.

Gaylord is survived by his wife, Deborah, and his three children, Allison, Amy, and Beth. He is predeceased by his son Jack and wife Blanche.

"We are forever appreciative of your love and support as we mourn the passing of our beloved Gaylord," said Deborah Perry. "He was an esteemed public figure who inspired millions of fans and was a devoted husband, father, friend, and mentor who changed the lives of countless people with his grace, patience, and spirit."

Please direct all media inquiries to Mike Flaskey at mike@mfentertainment.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MF Entertainment