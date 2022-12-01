QUORUM HOTELS & RESORTS ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF TWO COASTAL CALIFORNIA PROPERTIES

Quorum Welcomes Inn at the Pier & Hotel Virginia to Its Collection

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Hotels & Resorts, a California and Texas-based hotel management company, announced today the latest additions to its growing hotel management portfolio with two coastal California properties – Inn at the Pier Pismo Beach, and Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

A 2022 addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the historic Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara completed a full property renovation and rebrand in August 2022, honoring its Spanish Colonial roots through design. With a prime downtown location near State Street, the Funk Zone, and Stearns Wharf, guests are positioned perfectly to fully experience the destination. On-site, guests are invited to unwind in the welcoming lobby featuring Brisa Café + Bar, or retreat to one of 61 newly refreshed boutique rooms and suites.

Follow famed Hwy 101 a short distance north and discover Inn at the Pier Pismo Beach. Featuring classic craftsman architecture with a premier pier-side downtown location; the resort-style property has been welcoming guests since 2017. Designed with leisure in mind, the 104-room property features panoramic Pacific Ocean views, a rooftop bar, and flexible event space. Slated to begin renovation this winter, Inn at the Pier will reveal a new restaurant concept and redesigned rooftop, updated lobby and bar, and refreshed guest rooms and suites, officially debuting in the Curio Collection by Hilton in 2023.

"Both properties are welcome additions to Quorum's lifestyle portfolio. We look forward to elevating these beautiful properties to their full potential in partnership with the Hilton brand while celebrating what makes each unique," said President Todd Moreau. "Our renovation and soft brand strategies will deliver a heightened experience that our team is proud to be a part of and will ultimately delight our guests for years to come."

About Quorum Hotels & Resorts

Quorum Hotels & Resorts has a 35-year record of success comprising more than 185 hotel assignments spanning most major markets and all major brands including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG. Quorum provides hotel owners with a personalized, hands-on approach to hotel management focused on driving optimal operating results and return on investment. Core areas of expertise include hotel management, asset management, and advisory services. Today, Quorum Hotels & Resorts manages 2,000 keys across the United States. For more information about Quorum Hotels & Resorts visit quorumhotels.com.

About Inn at the Pier

Opened in November 2017, Inn at the Pier features classic craftsman design and overlooks the iconic Pismo Beach pier and boardwalk from its prime downtown location. The resort-style property is home to 104 guest rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant, dipping pool, and the only rooftop bar in Pismo Beach. Other amenities include 1,200 square feet of meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and approximately 2,650 square feet of street-level retail space. Inn at the Pier is located at 601 Cypress Street, Pismo Beach, 93449. To learn more about the Inn at the Pier, please visit theinnatthepier.com .

About Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection

Designated a local landmark by the city of Santa Barbara in March 2000, and remodeled and rebranded in August 2022, Hotel Virginia is home to 61 charming guest rooms and suites. Positioned amidst stunning Spanish architecture, the sights and sounds of the city, and moments from the California coastline, the property immerses guests fully in the local experience. Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program. Hotel Virginia is located at 17 W. Haley St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. To learn more about Hotel Virginia, please visit hotelvirginiasb.com.

