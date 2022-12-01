Secureworks Reports 80% year over year Growth in Taegis ARR to $222 Million in Connection with Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced financial results for its third quarter, which ended on October 28, 2022.

Key Highlights

Secureworks Taegis™ grew to $222 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of 80% on a year-over-year basis.

Added 800 Taegis Customers year-over-year, a 100% increase, to finish the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,600 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.

Taegis revenue grew 100% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $47.9 million .

"The days of sprawling cyber estates are numbered," said Wendy Thomas, CEO of Secureworks. "Customers more than ever want to consolidate their security vendors and move away from point solutions that don't work together, in favor of an open security platform that delivers superior detection and unmatched response with the highest return on investment. Our results show that Secureworks is delivering on this business priority with Taegis as the platform of choice."

"Our momentum continues as we surpassed the $220 million Taegis ARR milestone and delivered another quarter of triple-digit growth in Taegis Customer Count and Taegis-related Revenue," said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer, Secureworks. "Taegis average revenue per customer remained strong, growing to $139 thousand in the third quarter, and continues to demonstrate a higher share of wallet relative to Taegis competitors."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Overall revenue was $110.9 million , compared to $133.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The revenue decrease reflects our continued focus on reducing non-strategic service offerings and prioritizing the growth of our Taegis subscription solutions.

GAAP gross profit was $65.4 million , compared with $80.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $70.2 million , compared with $85.1 million in the same period last year. Gross profits have declined as we continue to invest in scaling the delivery of comprehensive higher-value Taegis offerings, while also driving operational efficiencies associated with reducing our non-strategic services.

GAAP gross margin was 58.9%, compared with 60.4% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.3% compared with 63.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss was $28.1 million , or $0.33 per share, compared with net loss of $12.9 million , or $0.15 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.7 million , or $0.16 loss per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $17.2 million , compared with adjusted EBITDA income of $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as we continue to invest in the development of Taegis solutions and the marketing campaigns and go-to-market infrastructure to drive future Taegis growth.

Ended the third quarter with $139 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business and Operational Highlights

New Business Announcements

Research and Intelligence Leadership

Recognition and awards in the third quarter of 2022 include:

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue of $108 million to $112 million .

GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 to $0.46 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.28 .

Secureworks is providing the following updated guidance for full fiscal year 2023. The Company expects:

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Taegis ARR At least $245M Other MSS ARR Below $65M Total revenue $456M to $460M GAAP net loss ($109M) to ($113M)

($1.29) to ($1.34) per share Non-GAAP net loss ($55M) to ($59M)

($0.63) to ($0.69) per share Adjusted EBITDA ($64M) to ($68M) Cash from operations ($64M) to ($68M)

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results and financial guidance on December 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location.

Operating Metrics

The Company defines annual recurring revenue (ARR) as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP professional services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company's expectations regarding revenue, GAAP net loss, GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and revenue, GAAP net loss, GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, cash from operations, Taegis ARR and other MSS ARR for full year fiscal 2023, all of which reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company's ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the Company's reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; intense competition in the Company's markets; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company's reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; terms of the Company's service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company's recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its Taegis SaaS applications and managed security services contracts; the Company's long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with the Company's international sales and operations; the effect of Brexit on the Company's operations; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates or global inflationary environment; the effect of governmental export or import controls on the Company's business or any international sanctions compliance program applicable to the Company; the Company's ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company's technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company's solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company's solutions to interoperate with its customers' IT infrastructure; the Company's ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company's acquisition of other businesses; estimates or judgments relating to the Company's critical accounting policies; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues, geopolitical conflict and other catastrophic events on the Company's ability to serve its customers, including the Ukrainian/Russian conflict, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the Company's reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company's use of open source technology; and risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings.

Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021

October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021 Net revenue:













Subscription $ 87,191

$ 102,992

$ 271,926

$ 309,488 Professional services 23,751

30,707

76,213

97,846 Total net revenue 110,942

133,699

348,139

407,334 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 32,136

34,888

99,022

109,423 Professional services 13,444

18,002

45,572

57,157 Total cost of revenue 45,580

52,890

144,594

166,580 Gross profit 65,362

80,809

203,545

240,754 Operating expenses:













Research and development 35,263

32,767

102,232

91,336 Sales and marketing 41,380

35,008

121,565

106,098 General and administrative 24,725

28,404

74,359

80,447 Total operating expenses 101,368

96,179

298,156

277,881 Operating loss (36,006)

(15,370)

(94,611)

(37,127) Interest and other, net (661)

(762)

(1,227)

(2,270) Loss before income taxes (36,667)

(16,132)

(95,838)

(39,397) Income tax benefit (8,521)

(3,269)

(21,375)

(8,381) Net loss $ (28,146)

$ (12,863)

$ (74,463)

$ (31,016)















Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.33)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.88)

$ (0.37) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 84,584

83,297

84,277

82,754















Percentage of Total Net Revenue (1)













Subscription gross margin 63.1 %

66.1 %

63.6 %

64.6 % Professional services gross margin 43.4 %

41.4 %

40.2 %

41.6 % Total gross margin 58.9 %

60.4 %

58.5 %

59.1 % Research and development expenses 31.8 %

24.5 %

29.4 %

22.4 % Sales and marketing expenses 37.3 %

26.2 %

34.9 %

26.0 % General and administrative expenses 22.3 %

21.2 %

21.4 %

19.7 % Operating expenses 91.4 %

71.9 %

85.6 %

68.2 % Operating loss (32.5) %

(11.5) %

(27.2) %

(9.0) % Loss before income taxes (33.1) %

(12.1) %

(27.5) %

(9.7) % Net loss (25.4) %

(9.6) %

(21.4) %

(7.6) % Effective tax rate 23.2 %

20.3 %

22.3 %

21.3 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands













(1) Financial measures as a percentage of revenue are calculated based on total GAAP net revenue, except for GAAP subscription gross margin and GAAP professional services gross margin measures, which are calculated based on GAAP subscription net revenue and GAAP professional services net revenue, respectively.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited)

























October 28,

2022

January 28,

2022 Assets:









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 139,032

$ 220,655

Accounts receivable, net



64,054

86,231

Inventories, net



683

505

Other current assets



26,174

26,040



Total current assets



229,943

333,431 Property and equipment, net



5,426

8,426 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



14,245

17,441 Goodwill



425,353

425,926 Intangible assets, net



113,762

133,732 Other non-current assets



62,124

68,346



Total assets



$ 850,853

$ 987,302 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



$ 19,682

$ 15,062

Accrued and other current liabilities



65,240

88,122

Short-term deferred revenue



136,950

163,304



Total current liabilities



221,872

266,488 Long-term deferred revenue



7,566

12,764 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



13,125

16,869 Other non-current liabilities



22,391

43,124



Total liabilities



264,954

339,245 Total stockholders' equity



585,899

648,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 850,853

$ 987,302

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)













Nine Months Ended



October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (74,463)

$ (31,016) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

27,728

29,914 Amortization of right of use asset

2,853

3,081 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

13,319

14,693 Amortization of costs capitalized to fulfill revenue contracts

3,635

4,002 Stock-based compensation expense

27,504

23,677 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

1,386

2,374 Income tax benefit

(21,375)

(8,381) Provision for credit losses

(552)

73 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

21,584

12,460 Net transactions with Dell

(3,741)

(6,794) Inventories

(178)

45 Other assets

(9,709)

(10,588) Accounts payable

4,550

(3,814) Deferred revenue

(33,171)

(8,830) Operating leases, net

(4,086)

(4,266) Accrued and other liabilities

(23,462)

(18,403) Net cash used in operating activities

(68,178)

(1,773) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(1,609)

(1,248) Software development costs

(3,352)

(4,574) Net cash used in investing activities

(4,961)

(5,822) Cash flows from financing activities:







Taxes paid on vested restricted shares

(8,484)

(11,710) Proceeds from stock option exercises

—

4,134 Net cash used in financing activities

(8,484)

(7,576) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(81,623)

(15,171) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

220,655

220,300 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 139,032

$ 205,129

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP professional services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company's reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented below. The Company encourages investors to review its GAAP results and supplement their review of the Company's GAAP results with the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures.

The following is a summary of the items excluded from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of Intangible Assets. Amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization associated with external software development costs capitalized and customer relationships and technology acquired. In connection with the acquisition of Dell by Dell Technologies in fiscal 2014 and our acquisition of Delve in fiscal 2021, our tangible and intangible assets and liabilities associated with customer relationships and technology were accounted for and recognized at fair value on the related transaction date.

Stock-based Compensation Expense. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense relates to both the Dell Technologies and Secureworks equity plans. We exclude such expense when assessing the effectiveness of our operating performance since stock-based compensation does not necessarily correlate with the underlying operating performance of the business.

Aggregate Adjustment for Income Taxes. The aggregate adjustment for income taxes is the estimated combined income tax effect for the adjustments mentioned above. The tax effects are determined based on the tax jurisdictions where the above items were incurred.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021

October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021 GAAP net revenue $ 110,942

$ 133,699

$ 348,139

$ 407,334 GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 32,136

$ 34,888

$ 99,022

$ 109,423 Amortization of intangibles (4,371)

(4,109)

(12,751)

(11,972) Stock-based compensation expense (167)

(41)

(457)

(159) Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 27,598

$ 30,738

$ 85,814

$ 97,292 GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 13,444

$ 18,002

$ 45,572

$ 57,157 Stock-based compensation expense (323)

(103)

(1,055)

(474) Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 13,121

$ 17,899

$ 44,517

$ 56,683 GAAP gross profit $ 65,362

$ 80,809

$ 203,545

$ 240,754 Amortization of intangibles 4,371

4,109

12,751

11,972 Stock-based compensation expense 491

144

1,512

633 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 70,224

$ 85,062

$ 217,808

$ 253,359 GAAP research and development expenses $ 35,263

$ 32,767

$ 102,232

$ 91,336 Stock-based compensation expense (3,077)

(2,268)

(8,460)

(4,908) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 32,186

$ 30,499

$ 93,772

$ 86,428 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 41,380

$ 35,008

$ 121,565

$ 106,098 Stock-based compensation expense (1,631)

(1,493)

(4,896)

(3,241) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 39,749

$ 33,515

$ 116,669

$ 102,857 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 24,725

$ 28,404

$ 74,359

$ 80,447 Amortization of intangibles (3,524)

(3,524)

(10,571)

(10,571) Stock-based compensation expense (4,367)

(6,157)

(12,636)

(14,895) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 16,834

$ 18,723

$ 51,152

$ 54,981 GAAP operating loss $ (36,006)

$ (15,370)

$ (94,611)

$ (37,127) Amortization of intangibles 7,895

7,633

23,322

22,543 Stock-based compensation expense 9,566

10,062

27,504

23,677 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (18,545)

$ 2,325

$ (43,785)

$ 9,093 GAAP net loss $ (28,146)

$ (12,863)

$ (74,463)

$ (31,016) Amortization of intangibles 7,895

7,633

23,322

22,543 Stock-based compensation expense 9,566

10,062

27,504

23,677 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (3,030)

(3,613)

(8,974)

(9,073) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (13,715)

$ 1,219

$ (32,611)

$ 6,131 GAAP loss per share $ (0.33)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.88)

$ (0.37) Amortization of intangibles 0.10

0.09

0.28

0.27 Stock-based compensation expense 0.12

0.12

0.33

0.28 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.04)

(0.04)

(0.11)

(0.11) Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share * $ (0.16)

$ 0.01

$ (0.39)

$ 0.07 * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net loss $ (28,146)

$ (12,863)

$ (74,463)

$ (31,016) Interest and other, net 661

762

1,227

2,270 Income tax benefit (8,521)

(3,269)

(21,375)

(8,381) Depreciation and amortization 9,213

10,051

27,728

29,914 Stock-based compensation expense 9,566

10,062

27,504

23,677 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,227)

$ 4,743

$ (39,379)

$ 16,464 SECUREWORKS CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Percentage of Total Net Revenue October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021

October 28,

2022

October 29,

2021



















GAAP gross margin 58.9 %

60.4 %

58.5 %

59.1 %



Non-GAAP adjustment 4.4 %

3.2 %

4.1 %

3.1 %

Non-GAAP gross margin 63.3 %

63.6 %

62.6 %

62.2 %























GAAP research and development expenses 31.8 %

24.5 %

29.4 %

22.4 %



Non-GAAP adjustment (2.8) %

(1.7) %

(2.5) %

(1.2) %

Non-GAAP research and development expenses 29.0 %

22.8 %

26.9 %

21.2 %























GAAP sales and marketing expenses 37.3 %

26.2 %

34.9 %

26.0 %



Non-GAAP adjustment (1.5) %

(1.1) %

(1.4) %

(0.7) %

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 35.8 %

25.1 %

33.5 %

25.3 %























GAAP general and administrative expenses 22.3 %

21.2 %

21.4 %

19.7 %



Non-GAAP adjustment (7.1) %

(7.2) %

(6.7) %

(6.2) %

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 15.2 %

14.0 %

14.7 %

13.5 %























GAAP operating loss (32.5) %

(11.5) %

(27.2) %

(9.0) %



Non-GAAP adjustment 15.8 %

13.3 %

14.6 %

11.2 %

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income (16.7) %

1.8 %

(12.6) %

2.2 %























GAAP net loss (25.4) %

(9.6) %

(21.4) %

(7.6) %



Non-GAAP adjustment 13.0 %

10.5 %

12.0 %

9.1 %

Non-GAAP net (loss) income (12.4) %

0.9 %

(9.4) %

1.5 %







































SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ending

Fiscal Year Ending



February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023



Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance

Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance GAAP net revenue

$ 108

$ 112

$ 456

$ 460

















GAAP net loss

$ (39)

$ (35)

$ (113)

$ (109) Amortization of intangibles

7

7

31

31 Stock-based compensation expense

12

12

40

40 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(5)

(5)

(16)

(16) Non-GAAP net loss*

$ (24)

$ (20)

$ (59)

$ (55)

















GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.46)

$ (0.41)

$ (1.34)

$ (1.29) Amortization of intangibles

0.08

0.08

0.36

0.36 Stock-based compensation expense

0.15

0.15

0.47

0.47 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.19)

(0.19) Non-GAAP net loss per share*

$ (0.28)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.69)

$ (0.63)

















GAAP net loss









$ (113)

$ (109) Interest and other, net









2

1 Income tax benefit









(32)

(31) Depreciation and amortization









36

36 Stock-based compensation expense









40

40 Adjusted EBITDA*









$ (68)

$ (64)

















Other Items















Effective tax rate













22 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)













84.5 Cash flow from operations









$(68) to $(64) Capital expenditures













$7 to $9





* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Sum of quarterly guidance may differ from full year guidance due to rounding

