Total Economic Impact Study of the Celigo Integration Platform Finds a Return on Investment of 364%

Recent Independent Study Reveals Celigo Provides Greater Customer, Partner and End User Experience through Process Efficiencies, Improved IT and Business User Productivity, and Error Reduction

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading integration-driven automation company, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of the Celigo integration platform.

The Forrester TEI study examined the potential return on investment (ROI) and business benefits enterprises may realize by deploying the Celigo integration platform within their organization. Through a series of customer interviews and a comprehensive financial analysis, Forrester discovered that a composite organization experiences benefits of $820,000 over three years versus costs of $176,000, totaling a net present value (NPV) of $643,000 and an ROI of 364%.

"Businesses need to take a holistic approach to automation," said Jan Arendtz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "As I believe this Forrester study demonstrates, Celigo provides meaningful returns to modern enterprises that are looking for increased productivity, greater visibility, and shorter development cycles– all within a single platform that serves both technical and business users."

Prior to using the Celigo integration platform, interviewees noted that their organizations were unable to maintain pace with the business demands for automation and integration. Business processes and integrations were manual or only partially automated despite an increased demand for improved workflow efficiencies. The existing processes interviewees had in place were often error prone as data scaled, and their IT teams lacked both the time and capacity to fulfill the integration and automation needs of the business. This negatively affected end user, customer and partner experiences.

The study reveals organizations benefit tremendously from investing in the Celigo platform in the following ways:

The low-code environment allows IT staff to reduce development timelines for integrations and flow projects by up to 75%, saving the composite organization $463,100 over the three years.



The centralized view into the status of all integrations and flows throughout the enterprise reduced error resolution time by 90%, halved the total number of data errors and resulted in a cost reduction of $135,500 to resolve data errors over three years.



The return of more than 100 hours of employee time typically spent on manual, repetitive, and data-based tasks, saving the composite organization $221,100 over three years.

Investing in the Celigo platform provided organizations with a solution that empowered both IT and business units to respond to business opportunities and challenges, eliminate silos and establish data consistency and accuracy across disparate systems, and reduced the cost of scaling as data increases and business units require rapid process automation or application integrations. Furthermore, it allowed small IT teams to streamline operations and delivered a greater experience for employees, customers and partners.

The study also showed additional benefits to organizations deploying the Celigo integration platform, such as:

Improved security through several built-in features, including end-to-end encryption, due diligence efforts on external service providers and reliable infrastructure that protects sensitive data and mitigates potential threats.



Greater security and data visibility, which enhanced customer satisfaction by providing more access to information for better decision making.



Better service for both internal and external stakeholders, enabling organizations to fuel growth by making wiser business decisions.

Organizations are increasingly embracing integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) solutions as an asset in their business process automation strategies. Celigo's cloud-native, low-code integration and automation solution allows them to unify their ever-growing number of distributed applications and data while simultaneously improving efficiencies for both IT teams and line of business users. It enables key stakeholders to build, maintain and manage integrations across the entire enterprise, including SaaS and on-premises applications, to automate these processes end to end.

For more information on the Total Economic Impact™ of the Celigo integration platform, download the complete study .

