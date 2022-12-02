IEEE Computer Society Publications Seek Applications for 2024 Editors in Chief

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS), known for producing trusted content in computer science and engineering, seeks applicants for the position of editor in chief (EIC) for several of its leading publications and for the inaugural position of EIC for the upcoming launch of IEEE Transactions on Privacy.

(PRNewswire)

IEEE Transactions on Privacy provides a multidisciplinary forum for theoretical, methodological, engineering, and applications aspects of privacy and data protection, including specification, design, implementation, testing, and validation.

EIC terms begin 1 January 2024 and are for three years, renewable for two years, unless noted otherwise below. The application deadline is 1 March 2023.

Applications should be submitted online through the EIC Search Application form.

For more information on the search process for any of the following titles, please contact eic-appointment@computer.org:

Magazines

IEEE Internet Computing

IEEE Micro

IEEE Software

Journals

IEEE Transactions on Computers

IEEE Transactions on Privacy

Candidates for any IEEE CS EIC position should possess a good understanding of industry, academic, and government aspects of the publication's field. In addition, candidates must demonstrate the managerial skills necessary to process manuscripts through the editorial cycle in a timely fashion. An EIC must be able to attract a diverse group of talented and respected experts to his or her editorial board. Major responsibilities include:

actively soliciting high-quality manuscripts from potential authors and, with support from publication staff, helping these authors get their manuscripts published;

identifying and appointing a diverse pool of qualified and engaged editorial board members, with the concurrence of the IEEE-CS Publications Board or the cosponsored publication's Steering Committee;

selecting competent manuscript reviewers, with the help of editorial board members, and managing timely reviews of manuscripts;

directing editorial board members to seek special-issue proposals and manuscripts in specific areas;

providing a clear, broad focus through promotion of personal vision and guidance where appropriate; and

resolving conflicts or problems as necessary.

The IEEE CS is firmly committed to diverse and inclusive teams, boards, and committees across all our sponsored activities, and we are seeking leaders who will champion these values. We seek EIC applicants who are IEEE members in good standing; who possess recognized expertise in the computer science and engineering community; who embrace and encourage equity, diversity, and inclusion in their communities; and who have clear employer support.

For application submissions, prospective candidates are asked to provide a PDF file containing:

1. A letter of institutional/employer support for this editorship, should the position be offered.

2. A plan or vision statement that details the prospective course of action that the applicant projects to take with respect to the publication. This plan shall include:

3. A complete curriculum vitae, including publications and editorial experience.

Reappointments

Other IEEE CS publications have EICs who are currently standing for reappointment to a second term. The IEEE CS Publications Board invites comments upon the tenures of the individual editors. Please send comments to eic-appointment@computer.org.

EICs standing for reappointment to terms in 2024-2025 are:

About the IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs, and by bringing together computer science and engineering leaders at every phase of their career for dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society