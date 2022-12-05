ALUMINIUM CHINA Announces ALU connect, a One-Stop Online B2B Marketplace that Helps Global Buyers Procure Premium Aluminium Products from China

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUMINIUM CHINA, an all-in-one annual tradeshow for the entire aluminium industry chains organized by RX Greater China, has announced the launch of ALU connect, an online B2B marketplace and supply chain platform for aluminum products, processing equipment and auxiliary materials. Designed to create a space to help global buyers connect with high-quality Chinese suppliers in a seamless end-to-end digitized experience, ALU connect allows users to access over one hundred manufacturers on a platform where they can easily discover, source, and procure thousands of curated products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped global sourcing patterns as more businesses are pivoting to online channels to procure materials and products. The online sourcing strategy presents not only opportunities, but challenges as it makes it harder to identify trusted suppliers and perform examine products. Leveraging its almost two decades of experience in China's aluminum industry and extensive business network across the globe, ALUMINIUM CHINA has created ALU connect to ensure transparency and quality, giving users peace of mind while looking for partners in China.

Search for suppliers and products covering the entire aluminum value chain

ALU connect is an online supply chain eco-system for the aluminum industry players that streamlines the process of connecting, quoting, and ordering products that cover the entire aluminum value chain, with the main categories including aluminum materials, aluminum processing equipment, and accessories. The platform's background verification team checks the credibility of suppliers, with the images, documents, and certification information uploaded by the suppliers approved by the platform to enable buyers to make informed decisions.

Post sourcing requests, receive quotes and exchange contact with suppliers

Built for greater convenience, flexibility, and simplicity, ALU connect is an interactive B2B platform packed with features, combined with a host of solutions that boost efficiency while reducing costs on the buyer side when connecting to their ideal suppliers. The platform offers communication tools that allow buyers to send sourcing requests to quickly find potential suppliers, message them to obtain quotes, and connect with suppliers via screen-to-screen business talks.

Get tailored sourcing solutions and online business matchmaking service

The professional team of ALU connect also provides bespoke services to help users quickly get on board and navigate the complexity of finding a matching supplier in China during their buying journey. The matchmaking service harnesses ALU connect expertise and rich resources in the industry to bridge the gaps between buyers and sellers, creating business opportunities on both sides by establishing relationships, facilitating engagement, and closing deals. The platform offers global buyers updates on China's aluminum industry to keep them posted about the latest trends and organize virtual exhibitions that users can access to explore more products throughout the year.

Visit ALU connect to find out more: https://www.aluconnect.com.cn/

About ALUMINIUM CHINA: As a leading tradeshow and B2B platform in Asia, ALUMINIUM CHINA is dedicated to creating a platform for the entire aluminum industry that provides integrated services such as branding, networking, and international exchange. It is committed to driving forward the industry development, catalyzing innovation and collaboration by connecting suppliers with global professionals and buyers from sectors including automobiles, packaging, consumer electronics, rail transportation, and aviation etc.

Every year, ALUMINIUM CHINA brings together top-notch manufacturers, industry leaders, and technology solution providers across the aluminum industry chain to showcase their latest innovations, including aluminum raw materials, aluminum alloys, processed materials, aluminum parts, manufactured products, machinery, auxiliary materials, and consumables.

ALUMINIUM CHINA 2023 will take place in Shanghai between 5 – 7 July. For more information on the event, please visit www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html.

