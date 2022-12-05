ANNOUNCING THE WINNERS FOR THE 2022 MOBILE GROWTH AWARDS, PRESENTED BY BRANCH

Leading Brands Driving Growth and Innovation in the Mobile Space Recognized with the Mobile Growth Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Branch — the leader in mobile linking and measurement — announced the winners for the third annual Mobile Growth Awards. The awards, which recognize and celebrate brands that drive exceptional growth and innovation within the mobile industry, were decided by thought leaders from brands such as Acorns, Zalando, JPMorgan Chase and Coles Group. For more information, see mobilegrowth.org/awards .

The individual winners for the 2022 Mobile Growth Awards are:

Best Overall Growth Campaign – Jersey Mike's





Best App Adoption Campaign – Expedia





Best Retention Campaign – Ancestry





Best QR Code Campaign – New Look





Best Referral Campaign – GoMechanic





Best Organic Social Campaign – Planet Fitness





Best Influencer Campaign – nate





Best Use of First-Party Data – Domino's Pizza Indonesia via Capillary Technologies

"Three years after launching the awards, I am once again in awe of the incredible innovation and determination demonstrated by so many talented members of the mobile community," said Mada Seghete, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing. "We are honored to recognize these eight brands as true visionaries in the mobile marketing industry and are excited to watch them continue to lead and inspire in the years to come."

Since its founding in 2014, the Mobile Growth community by Branch has grown to more than 50,000 members. For more information, visit Mobilegrowth.org/awards.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014, including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

Media Contact: mobilegrowthawards@branch.io

