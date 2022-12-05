Appian Named a Leader in Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the new report, Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 . According to the report, process orchestration helps business users design, manage, and monitor end-to-end business processes. The report analyzes 18 technology providers across several key capabilities, including:

Process design and execution

Business rules and decision management

Low-code/no-code user interface development

Hybrid workforce management

Appian is recognized as a Leader in Process Orchestration by Everest Group.

Appian received a Leader ranking in the report, indicating Appian's strong vision to enable end-to-end process design and management through a low-code/no-code visual interface. Appian received the highest scores of any vendor across the two categories of "Vision and Capability" and "Market Impact."

Everest Group's analysis of Appian states, "Clients have highlighted the intuitiveness of user interface, testing features, process monitoring, and insights as the key strength areas for Appian."

Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group, said, "Appian offers a low-code process orchestration platform with a focus on enabling enterprises to design, optimize, and manage the flow of work across human workers, digital workers, and IT systems. Its position as a Leader on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 is underpinned by its strong vision and global market presence, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and product's ease of use."

"Process automation and orchestration are key to meeting customer experience expectations, wringing inefficiencies out of operations, and simplifying compliance," said Malcom Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "Appian's unique capabilities for building an enterprise data fabric and orchestrating end-to-end complex processes is ideal for companies in heavily-regulated industries who need to continue driving business innovation in a compliant manner."

View the full report here: https://ap.pn/3AZflsQ .

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders.

