CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Freshworks Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Freshworks Inc. ("Freshworks") (NASDAQ: FRSH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Freshworks, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

DEADLINE: January 3, 2023

Aggrieved Freshworks investors only have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

