CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Olaplex Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("Olaplex") (NASDAQ: OLPX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Olaplex, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Olaplex includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: January 17, 2023

Aggrieved Olaplex investors only have until January 17, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

