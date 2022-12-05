Doble's INSIDEVIEW® 6 Delivers Predictive Maintenance and Intelligence for the Enterprise

Latest version of Doble's diagnostic software includes dramatically improved workflows, speed, configurability and reporting to drive enterprise-level deployments and accelerate ROI

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of INSIDEVIEW® 6. The latest version of Doble's diagnostic software for managing insulating liquid data is revamped with a variety of new features that make it easier for power and utility organizations to deploy across their enterprise and get a complete view of asset health to drive predictive maintenance.

INSIDEVIEW 6 is built on a flexible deployment architecture that improves speed and performance, accelerating return on investment when integrated with third-party enterprise asset management solutions such as Maximo®, Oracle®, SAP® or Cascade™. Users enjoy an optimized user interface for improved navigation and unique report, dashboard and performance index configuration tools, all backed by over 100 years of Doble and Morgan Schaffer's experience. It is ideal for enterprise-level deployment with the ability to integrate data from multiple sources and streamline workflows between laboratories, experts, field personnel and asset managers, enabling enterprises to make critical oil-filled electrical equipment reliability decisions with confidence.

"Dissolved gas analysis (DGA) and insulating liquid assessments are essential to extending equipment life but managing and validating the data involved can be challenging," said Brian Snyder, Solutions Director, Professional Services, Doble Engineering Company. "The new and improved INSIDEVIEW 6 was designed specifically based on user feedback to address the complexities and centralize fleet oil management for easy accessibility across multiple user profiles and various locations."

The latest release also includes new reporting and data visualization capabilities, enabling customers to create customized health index calculations for better asset management. The technology organizes overall fleet health risk into a single view and can be grouped by substation and location so users can zero in on their most pressing asset health information. INSIDEVIEW also enables users to set up custom notifications to alert users to new assigned actions and flag assets where no monitor samples have been acquired in the past 24 hours, assets that have a change in condition status, or assets that have new laboratory data ready for review.

INSIDEVIEW evaluates more than 130 laboratory tests on liquid and solid insulation, providing the most advanced DGA, oil diagnostics and paper degradation analytics to predict failures and optimize asset health management. Customers are choosing INSIDEVIEW for its simple, configurable enterprise deployment, flexible SaaS and on-premise deployment options, native integration with Doble laboratories and industry-leading cyber compliance.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

