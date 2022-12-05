Meijer Announces Opening Date for New Meijer Grocery Store Concept Retailer confirms Jan. 26 as first day of business for new southeast Michigan Meijer Grocery stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced Jan. 26, 2023 as the opening day for its first two Meijer Grocery stores in Orion Township and Macomb Township.

Meijer announced Jan. 26, 2023 as the opening day for its first two Meijer Grocery stores in Orion Township and Macomb Township. (PRNewswire)

"By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our customers' needs are always evolving, and we're committed to meeting them where they are. That's why we're excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb Township communities."

Meijer Grocery is a new type of Meijer store focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience. The stores are designed with convenience and ease in mind. For example, parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance to maximize the number of parking spaces near the door. The stores will be 75,000-90,000 square feet each and feature all the categories customers need for a weekly trip to restock the home, including:

Produce and grocery

Meat counter with in-store meat cutters

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Pharmacy

Health & beauty care

Baby, pets and consumables

Card & party and floral

"Orion and Macomb Townships are already very familiar with our Meijer supercenters, but we believe they will benefit from the added convenience Meijer Grocery will bring to their neighborhoods," said Don Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Meijer. "We specifically chose to launch this new store format in southeast Michigan because we're a Michigan company that has been serving customers in Metro Detroit for decades."

Meijer opened its first Metro Detroit supercenter in Canton in 1974, and now has more than 45 stores in the community, including two neighborhood markets – Woodward Corner and Rivertown Markets.

Sanderson added that the Meijer Grocery stores will feature local brands across its departments, staying true to the company's ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses.

For example, the bakery sections will feature local favorites, including Ann Arbor-based Zingerman's cinnamon rolls, banana breads, brownies and cakes, as well as pies from Achatz Handmade Pie Company and artisan bread from Crispelli's Bakery.

Additionally, the Meijer Grocery meat departments highlight southeast Michigan-made products from vendors, including Rinaldi Fresh Sausage, Dearborn Brand, Kowalski Sausage Company and The Brinery. The new stores will also carry frozen pizza from the popular Detroit-style pizza chain, Buddy's Pizza.

Meijer Grocery will also offer the same saving and shopping technology customers expect from a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.

More details regarding the new stores' openings will be confirmed prior to opening day. For more information and to stay up-to-date on the new concept stores, visit www.meijer.com/meijer-grocery.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer