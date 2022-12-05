Zhongchao Inc. Established SID Liver Cancer Comprehensive-Disciplinary Physician Education Platform

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced that after three years of preparation, the Company's MDMOOC platform has established a "Surgical-Interventional-Drug" ("SID") platform for liver cancer comprehensive-disciplinary physician education ("SID Platform"), providing physicians with knowledge and techniques in comprehensive-disciplinary comprehensive management of patients with liver cancer.

According to The Global Cancer Observatory, there were around 400,000 new liver cancer cases in 2020 in China. In the context of the increasing number of liver cancer patients in China, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has promulgated authoritative liver cancer diagnosis and treatment guiding documents, such as the "Standardization of Diagnosis and Treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma," "Expert Consensus on Conversion Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma" and "Expert Guidance on the Comprehensive Management of Liver Cancer Patients during the Covid-19 Pandemic" to guide the clinical treatment of liver cancer. In recent years, significant progress has been made in the surgical, interventional, pharmacological and radiological treatment of liver cancer in China.

The SID Platform created by Zhongchao targets physicians from different levels and covers comprehensive disciplines of liver cancer treatment: hepatobiliary surgery, interventional and medical oncology. Led by the Key Opinion Leaders ("KOL") of liver cancer disciplines, the SID Platform designs and provides clinical diagnosis and treatment education courses in liver cancer and provides a technical platform for clinicians to share experiences and discuss clinical challenges. As of today, the courses on the SID Platform were taken approximately 290,000 times by liver cancer physicians. Zhongchao believes that its SID Platform provides a platform for liver cancer physicians, especially for junior and intermediate physicians to present themselves, learn knowledge and techniques, and communicate with peers, which promotes new liver cancer treatment concepts such as conversion therapy, comprehensive patient management and standardized interventional treatments. Zhongchao expects its SID Platform to serve as a new model of promotion and education platform, contribute to the lifelong learning and professional development of liver cancer physicians, and eventually benefit liver cancer patients.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

