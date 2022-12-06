THE ACCREDITATION COUNCIL FOR MEDICAL AFFAIRS (ACMA) DEVELOPS FIRST EVER BOARD-CERTIFIED BIOLOGICS & BIOSIMILARS SPECIALIST (BCBBS) CERTIFICATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is launching a new Board Certification program focused on biologics and biosimilars. This is the first and only accredited board certification in the biologics and biosimilars arena.

The Board-Certified Biologics and Biosimilars Specialist (BCBBS) program will accredit, and board certify healthcare professionals such as pharmacists (PharmDs), MDs, PhDs, and Medical Affairs/MSL professionals. With recent guidelines from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Heads of Medicines' Agencies (HMA) Biosimilar Working Group in Europe addressing biosimilars interchangeability, the need for education among the medical and scientific community is vital.

William Soliman, Ph.D., BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO, said, "The role that biologics and biosimilars play in the treatment of various chronic diseases is growing rapidly. Helping both the healthcare and life sciences industry better understand appropriate clinical use of biologics and biosimilars will be key to successful long-term patient outcomes."

Currently, biologics and biosimilars board certification does not exist in the industry. The BCBBS certification will cover important topics such as regulatory and scientific concepts for biologics, real-world evidence, economic considerations, FDA resources including the Purple Book Database, and the future outlook on biosimilars. The program is self-paced and online to enable learners from around the world to enroll.

As analysts predict, the global biologics and biosimilars market will continue to grow to be a critical part of the healthcare industry. The expansion of biologic treatment options through market entrance of biosimilars across several therapeutic areas offer multiple advantages that will ultimately benefit patients and the overall healthcare delivery system. Understanding biologics and biosimilars in the medical and scientific community will help not only accelerate potential development of new treatments through advanced biotechnology capabilities.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) The ACMA is a global organization providing award-winning solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, and Market Research, ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing prior authorization and medical affairs professionals in over 80+ countries. To learn more, visit medicalaffairsspecialist.org .

