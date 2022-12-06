Chamberlain Coffee Launches Environmentally Friendly Coffee Pods

Emma Chamberlain's Gen-Z coffee brand expands product roster to include commercially compostable and carbon neutral pods

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain , announced today the launch of their first-ever Coffee Pods. The launch marks a new wave of convenience for the brand and showcases their continued commitment to innovation and ability to meet customer needs. Differentiating themselves from others on the market, the brand's Coffee Pods' casing is commercially compostable.

Made from Chamberlain Coffee's Original Family Blend, the Coffee Pods will feature their best-selling medium roast coffee - allowing the brand to bring its premium and great tasting product to consumers in an even more convenient format. Each Coffee Pod is created out of patented plant-based materials and is compatible with all Keurig style brewers. Over 15 billion plastic pods are produced each year, with 90 percent of those single-serve pods ending up in landfills or burned, meaning Chamberlain Coffee's Coffee Pod production is supporting a cleaner, more sustainable system.

"We are so excited to continue to bring customer-driven products to life while championing a good cause at the same time," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "Customers have been requesting Coffee Pods for a while now, but we wanted to find a sustainable solution before launching. We are confident that our fans are going to love this new product that we've been perfecting for months."

Since the brand's launch in 2020, Chamberlain Coffee has become a force within the coffee industry. Following a $7M fundraise in August, the brand has been able to develop new products, reach new audiences and see some of their greatest sales yet.

Chamberlain Coffee has also proven to fans that their success can go well beyond coffee products. From their wildly successful flavored matcha launch earlier this year, to their most recent tea launch, Chai, which quickly became their second-best performing product to date. The brand also offers a variety of lifestyle products (from branded merchandise to custom coffee accessories) to help tap new audiences and appeal to the masses.

Consumers can find Chamberlain Coffee's Coffee Pods sold in packs of 10 at ChamberlainCoffee.com for $16. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is high-quality, sustainably sourced organic coffee roasted in California, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. No pesticides, no BS. Available in single-serve bags, instant sticks, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha, Cocoa Grizzly Hot Chocolate, and Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

