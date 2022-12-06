Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company recorded a strong order intake in all areas with an increasing revenue share in biological solutions and injectables. New platform wins reinforce the position as a strategic partner for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company continues to execute consistently its formula g strategy while actively managing global, external challenges. "Gerresheimer has achieved important milestones on its transition towards becoming an innovation leader, solution provider and system integrator. We have continuously improved our competitiveness with a focus on customer centricity, innovation and operational excellence," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our formula g strategy process is paying off and generating sustainable growth across all our divisions. With new orders for High Value Solutions and Medical Devices, we have further reinforced our leading positions in attractive markets. We will continue to shift the portfolio from volume to value and expand our margins."

Attractive growth projects, including new biologics orders in both High Value Solutions and Contract Manufacturing are underling Gerresheimer's position as a strategic partner for the global pharma and biotech industries. Gerresheimer's expertise and strong track record are enabling the company to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth by consistently increasing the revenue share of biologics solutions and injectables. In particular "ready-to-fill" solutions in syringes and vials are driving growth in High Value Solutions while Medical Devices are boosting growth in the area of Contract Manufacturing.

