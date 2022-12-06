New Speech-to-Text Technology for the Courtroom Delivers Accurate Draft Transcripts in Seconds

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Record, a global leader in courtroom audio, visual, and record-keeping innovations, will officially launch groundbreaking speech-to-text transcription technology, FTR RealTime, at NCSC's eCourts 2022 tradeshow December 5 – 6, 2022.

Developed specifically for legal justice settings, FTR RealTime turns the spoken word into searchable, highly accurate text within seconds. An online portal facilitates instant access for authorized users, both in the courtroom and offsite.

FTR RealTime's speech-to-text technology excels at creating rough transcripts. It processes dialects, complex legal terminology, and participants speaking simultaneously. When paired with FTR Smart Audio, FTR RealTime achieves unprecedented overall accuracy of up to 95% and approaches speaker designation accuracy of up to 100%. Audio and video recordings synced precisely to the rough transcript enable verification of accuracy, facilitate rapid review of objections, and allow testimony to be revisited.

"It's exciting to share FTR RealTime, knowing how transformational it will be for court proceedings," said For The Record CEO, Tony Douglass. "Judges and attorneys will be able to review testimony during and after proceedings. Offsite legal teams will be able to follow a case live and provide strategic input. There will be so many practical applications for this technology."

FTR RealTime is the result of 30 years of courtroom experience, seven years of intensive development, and a vision for how technology can improve access to justice. FTR RealTime builds upon leading artificial intelligence platforms, such as those from Microsoft and AWS, and includes robust features that will enhance efficiency for all stakeholders in legal justice proceedings.

Mr. Douglass concluded, "FTR RealTime is an intelligent solution for modern courtrooms, and we are so pleased to launch this innovation at eCourts."

To experience FTR RealTime, visit For The Record at Booth 313 in the eCourts Exhibit Hall at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The Exhibit Hall is open Monday, December 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Schedule a private demonstration by visiting https://fortherecord.com/ftr-realtime/ or emailing sales@fortherecord.com.

About For The Record

For The Record is the global leader in digital audio, visual, and record-keeping innovations for the legal justice system. Over three decades, the company has modernized more than 30,000 courtrooms across 70+ countries. For The Record's recent innovations include the world's first cloud-based recording management system; an online transcript ordering platform; real-time speech-to-text transcription; and a virtual justice platform that observes traditional court protocols. With the goals of accelerating justice and enhancing accessibility, For The Record continuously develops new courtroom technology.

For The Record: The Sound & Sight of Justice. www.fortherecord.com

