Opteon's EVP of Growth & Strategy, Lee Trice, Promoted to Managing Director, Continuing Company's Vision to Innovate Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon, one of the fastest-growing international providers of valuation, advisory, and property services, announced today that Lee Trice has been promoted to Managing Director, Opteon USA, to lead its strategic initiatives in its journey to revolutionize the industry through innovation and best-in-class customer service. The promotion comes less than a year after he joined Opteon USA's Strategic Leadership Team as Executive Vice President of Growth & Strategy.

A 30-year mortgage industry veteran, Trice came to Opteon by way of Valucentric, where he played a key role in building a successful staff appraisal firm. Following Opteon's acquisition of Valucentric, he was essential to the smooth integration between the two companies.

"Lee has great instincts and has played a huge role in the company's aggressive M&A growth strategy," said Chris Knight, Opteon CEO. "I am confident there is no better person to lead our growth and innovation initiatives than Lee Trice."

Over the last 18 months, Opteon USA has grown by over 80%, invested in an industry-leading leadership team, expanded to new markets, and is piloting technology to produce two-day turn times.

"My journey at Opteon has been tremendously rewarding," Trice said. "I look forward to leading Opteon USA as we revolutionize the valuation space."

About Opteon

Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's expansion into the US in 2019, Opteon has invested heavily in its technology to reduce turn times, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon's US sector is one of the fastest-growing nationwide appraisal firms, with a strategic focus on valuation innovation. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation and property services firm in Australia and New Zealand.

