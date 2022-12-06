PokerGO® Announces Season 10 of High Stakes Poker, Poker's Most Iconic High-Stakes Cash Game Show, Coming January 2023

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO® today announced that the historic 10th season of High Stakes Poker is coming soon, with episodes slated to premiere in January 2023, exclusively on PokerGO.

High Stakes Poker Season 10 Coming in Early 2023 (PRNewswire)

Poker's most iconic cash game show, High Stakes Poker, will premiere its 10th season in late January 2023 .

Known as poker's most iconic cash game show, High Stakes Poker has been captivating poker audiences since its first season in 2006 as the show chronicles the prolific drama of high-stakes, cash game poker.

Tens of millions of dollars have been won and lost on High Stakes Poker over the years, and legendary players such as Doyle Brunson, Daniel Negreanu, Phil Ivey, Tom Dwan, Phil Hellmuth, Antonio Esfandiari, and Patrik Antonius have made regular appearances on the show. Poker fans can expect both new faces and old to appear in Season 10 of High Stakes Poker, playing minimum stakes of $200-$400 no-limit hold'em from the notorious High Stakes Poker set inside the luxurious PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas.

"High Stakes Poker is such a special, classic brand that has been the genesis to so many of the game's most memorable moments," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "PokerGO is extremely proud to release the 10th season of this remarkable show, and we plan on celebrating the momentous occasion with special offerings, giveaways, and more."

PokerGO subscribers can find every episode from every previous season of High Stakes Poker on demand on the PokerGO platform . Select highlights from the show can be found on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

New PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off an annual PokerGO subscription by using the code "HSP10" at sign-up. To subscribe, simply visit PokerGO.com or download PokerGO to your favorite device.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/ . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord .

Media Contact: Donnie Peters, donnie@pokergo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poker Go