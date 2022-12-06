Truckstop Shortlisted for 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop has been shortlisted in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program in the category Best Software as a Service, USA SMB.

Now in its 12th year of celebrating cloud-based innovations across a wide range of industries, the Cloud Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2022-2023 include 'Best Software as a Service', 'B2B Customer Strategy' and 'Security Innovation of the Year', alongside new category 'Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment'.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year."

"This year's shortlist includes companies from a wide spectrum of industries, including security, communications, and personal healthcare, all of which impressed us with excellent cloud-based products and solutions."

"We are honored to be among those shortlisted for the Cloud Awards for Rate Insights, a first of its kind rate tool," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "This recognition is an example of how we continue to empower our customers with innovative SaaS solutions at every turn."

Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with the final winners announced on February 7, 2023.

The program will return in Winter 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-shortlist/.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

