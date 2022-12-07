Annual Report of Best and Worst Drivers Finds Utah and California are the Worst Driving States in the Nation

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released their annual report today on the best and worst driving states.
QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which states have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from over ten million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. We evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality. Dangerous driving incidents include:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
States rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, while the best driving states had the lowest rate of incidents.
To view the full report, visit:
https://quotewizard.com/news/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state
The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from each state. We analyzed 2022 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers across the county. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.
- Utah
- California
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Ohio
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Hawaii
- Rhode Island
- Idaho
- Colorado
- Nebraska
- Wyoming
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Massachusetts
- South Carolina
- Florida
- Kansas
- Tennessee
- Montana
- Washington
- Connecticut
- Michigan
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Louisiana
- Vermont
- Illinois
- Mississippi
- New York
- Oklahoma
- Alaska
- Pennsylvania
- New Mexico
- New Jersey
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Maryland
- Nevada
- Alabama
- Texas
- Missouri
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance
https://quotewizard.com/news/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city
Media Contacts:
Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
Josh: josh@quotewizardnews.com
Press: press@quotewizardnews.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE QuoteWizard