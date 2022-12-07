Summus Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

Leading virtual specialty care company recognized in list of most promising private digital health companies for virtual care innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Summus , the leading virtual specialist platform, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. Summus' virtual specialty care model accelerates access for patients and families to high-quality medical specialists across the United States and addresses the critical issues of cost and complexity in healthcare.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

"Summus is transforming virtual specialty care for patients and families around the world, providing fast access, within hours or days, to high-quality medical expertise across all health questions, at any point in a health journey. We empower families to make informed decisions that are right for them and drive better, most cost-efficient outcomes," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO. "We are honored to be named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 list and share this accomplishment with our team, network of physicians, health system partners, and members and their families who reinforce the importance and need for access to high-quality specialty care."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Summus is the virtual clinical front door to high-quality specialty care supporting more than 2 million employees and their families, providing fast access to the leading medical expertise across the continuum of care and health journeys. Leveraging a marketplace model to attract the best in healthcare, the Summus platform creates a new healthcare engagement model for physicians and patients. As the leading virtual specialty care provider, Summus restores human connection in healthcare.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

Unicorns: This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17.

Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Summus

Summus, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers its members and their families by providing access to a network of 5,000+ top specialists across 50 leading hospitals—within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care. Learn more: www.summusglobal.com

