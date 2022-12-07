World's Leading Arabic Streaming Platform Shahid Now Available on KONKA Smart TVs

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co. Ltd. ("the Company"; 000016. SZ), a leading technology company, and MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, have recently announced a strategic partnership that will allow all KONKA Android (version 11 and up) and webOS smart television users in MENA countries to easily and quickly access MBC's Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform, via the homepage launch bar or the Shahid App.

KONKA × Shahid Poster on Social Media (PRNewswire)

Kobe Liao, General Manager of International Business Division, KONKA, said, "In recent years, KONKA has actively expanded its international reach while prioritizing offering localized services through increased investment in after-sales service teams and closer collaboration with local business partners. The new strategic cooperation with Shahid will empower both sides to achieve mutually beneficial results. Meanwhile, KONKA will also continue to optimize product layout and strengthen product innovation and creation for more users in the region."

Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform, offers premium content to Arab families, including binge worthy exclusive Shahid Original Series; Shahid Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; FAST Channels, as well as sports and international offerings.

KONKA has started promoting Shahid's content on its global social media channels this September. With their closer cooperation, the two parties will continue to serve local consumers in the region and provide more abundant and convenient entertainment content choices. The rich Shahid Originals content enables viewers to exclusively stay up to date with the latest Arabic series and films, while KONKA, as a leader in digital home entertainment, will provide ultra-high-definition picture quality on its smart TVs and create a more immersive viewing experience to the users.

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China".

For more information, please visit www.konkaglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KONKA Group Co., Ltd