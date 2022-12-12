Lucosky Brookman's client, Adamas One Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP ("Lucosky Brookman") (www.lucbro.com), leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm, announced today that its client, Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL) ("Adamas"), priced their initial public offering on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.

Lucosky Brookman LLP ( www.lucbro.com ) is a leading corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey and California, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. (PRNewsFoto/Lucosky Brookman LLP) (PRNewswire)

Lucosky Brookman represented Adamas as Special Nasdaq Counsel for the Initial Public Offering.

Adamas is a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses.

The underwritten offering of 2,450,000 shares of common stock was consummated at an initial public offering price of $4.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $11,025,000. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 367,500 additional shares of common stock at the offering price.

Lucosky Brookman represented Adamas as Special Nasdaq Counsel for the Initial Public Offering. "I am extremely proud of the team of professionals at Lucosky Brookman who exhibited real market knowledge, perseverance, and teamwork to get this transaction completed despite many obstacles," said Managing Partner, Joseph Lucosky. "In this market, it is extremely difficult to get any deal closed and this transaction was no exception. Only through the hard work of so many were we able to accomplish this amazing result, which seemed insurmountable at times. Congratulations to John Grdina, CEO, Alexander Capital LP, and all the other professionals who worked together to get this IPO across the finish line."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com) is a leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C, and Pennsylvania, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, SPACs, De-SPACs, complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, corporate tax, and general corporate matters.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

www.lucbro.com

Attn: Lucia Martin, Marketing Director

732-712-2710

lmartin@lucbro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP