Stellantis Partners With DTE Energy to Add 400 Megawatts of New Solar Projects in Michigan Through DTE's MIGreenPower Program

Clean energy purchase is second largest of its kind in U.S. history

Automaker aims to achieve carbon net zero emissions globally by 2038

Deal includes 70 southeast Michigan Stellantis sites

By 2026, every Stellantis vehicle manufactured in the state will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity

Stellantis and DTE Energy today announced a clean energy commitment to add 400 megawatts of new solar projects in Michigan - enough clean energy to power approximately 130,000 homes annually - through DTE's MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The clean energy commitment is the second largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the U.S. from a utility1 and will avoid more than 670,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually2.

Earlier this year, Stellantis announced aggressive goals to achieve carbon net zero globally by 2038 as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, beginning by cutting CO 2 emissions in half by the end of the decade, using 2021 metrics as the benchmark. The company's push to net zero addresses all sources of greenhouse gas emissions, from vehicles to supply chain to industrial sites, with energy efficiency being a cornerstone of Stellantis' approach.

With its participation in MIGreenPower, Stellantis will be able to attribute 100% of its electricity use at 70 southeast Michigan sites (manufacturing and non-manufacturing) to solar by 2026, which will reduce the company's carbon emissions in North America by 50% and across its manufacturing facilities by 30%.

"While this day and this historic agreement are about clean and efficient power, I'd like to suggest that today is also about the power of partnerships in this new era of sustainable mobility," said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America. "Our success — indeed our survival — will depend more and more on how completely we embrace the values of collaboration and partnership as strategic imperatives that help us achieve breakthrough business outcomes. This agreement is an outstanding example of how truly great companies like DTE Energy and Stellantis can unleash their passion and expertise to shape a more sustainable world for our customers and our communities."

DTE's MIGreenPower program is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. To date, the company has more than 800 businesses enrolled in the program, along with more than 75,000 residential customers. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 4 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding more than 3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually3.

"We want to thank Stellantis for being a great partner, for joining MIGreenPower and for supporting the development of new solar energy projects here in Michigan," said Jerry Norcia, chairman and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. "Investments like this accelerate our state's transition to clean energy, create jobs and strengthen our state's economy. Adding 400 megawatts of new solar for Stellantis will result in a cleaner environment for Michigan families, communities and businesses, and create hundreds of jobs during project construction."

"DTE Energy and Stellantis are working together to boost Michigan's energy capacity and position us as a national leader in job-creating, cost-reducing climate action," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Today's collaboration is the second largest renewable energy purchase through a utility in American history, second only to another announcement right here in Michigan earlier this year. With our innovative companies and the MI Healthy Climate Plan, we are taking immediate, tangible steps in Michigan to face climate change head-on, shore up our energy independence, and create and support good-paying jobs. We are the number one state for energy-sector job growth and we will keep our foot on the accelerator to bring more investment and opportunity to Michigan."

DTE is Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy and is committed to transitioning to cleaner sources of energy. In its CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan filed last month with the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE proposed increasing investment in solar and wind energy, accelerating the retirement of coal plants, and investing in the development of new energy storage – all reinforcing DTE's commitment to cleaner energy. If the new plan is approved, the company will add more than 15,000 megawatts of new renewable energy projects over the next two decades.

1 Based on BloombergNEF's Corporate PPA Database (accessible here for BloombergNEF and Bloomberg terminal clients)

2 Includes 15% renewable energy already provided by DTE Energy through the State of Michigan's Renewable Portfolio Standard. Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

3 Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

