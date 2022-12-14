4A'S EXPANDS HEALTHCARE AND WELLNESS CAPABILITIES BY ACQUIRING THE COALITION FOR HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) , the leading U.S.-based advertising trade association serving more than 600+ members nationwide, today announced the acquisition of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC) .

Founded in 1993, the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC) promotes the free exchange of accurate, credible, and scientifically sound healthcare information. The CHC represents medical marketing and advertising firms, print and digital publishers, and medical communications providers. The CHC works to ensure that healthcare communicators have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made impacting the free flow of important and truthful healthcare communications.

The acquisition of the CHC allows the 4A's to expand their capabilities for members and reach into a broad spectrum of issues impacting healthcare communications including free speech rights for advertising, opposing discriminatory taxation and ensuring responsible boundaries around data collection and usage to ensure the robust growth of the evolving health and wellness market. With this expanded capacity and access to resources, the 4A's will strengthen and diversify its offerings within the healthcare and wellness industry to better support members as they evolve and grow.

With this new structure, the CHC will be housed within the 4A's Government Relations and Sustainability practice under the leadership of Alison Pepper, EVP, Government Relations and Sustainability, 4A's. The move will greatly benefit the 4A's and its members by allowing the 4A's to expand its advocacy and offerings in the healthcare and wellness space. Pepper will also lead the search for a new VP/Executive Director for the organization as the CHC's current Executive Director, Jon Bigelow, is retiring at the end of the year.

"As the health and wellness markets continue to be huge areas of growth, the 4A's is excited to not only welcome a new class of health and wellness companies to the fold, but also to expand the value proposition for existing healthcare and wellness focused member agencies," said Pepper.

Jay Carter, Board Chair, CHC, said: "In joining our efforts with 4A's, the CHC firmly believes that our membership will be better and smarter advocates for the health and wellness communications industry."

To learn more about the CHC and membership, please email CHC@4As.org .

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

