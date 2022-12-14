THE CORDISH COMPANIES UNVEILS DETAILS FOR $1.4 BILLION TRANSFORMATIVE MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT IN PETERSBURG, VA

Live! Gaming & Entertainment District, anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth and will serve as a new world-class attraction for Petersburg and the greater Central Virginia region

Developed in phases, the project will generate more than $10 billion in economic benefits, $1.1 billion in total tax revenue, and create more than 10,000 new jobs upon full build-out

PETERSBURG, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies unveiled details today for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, VA. Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth, creating a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that will generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and spinoff development, create thousands of new jobs and benefits to the local community, and become a major new tourist destination for the City. Ideally located at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will offer easy access on and off the east coast's major north-south interstate.

"The details unveiled today show what the City's vision is for this type of project and why we wanted to work with Cordish as the developer," said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. "An important part of our selection process was to identify a development partner with a proven track record in developing and operating mixed-use and casino properties, a long history of revitalizing cities across the country, and strong community engagement practices. Cordish is the only company, of the many we consulted with, that showed Petersburg a plan that goes beyond a casino and gives us a path to revitalize our city. We are confident that we have the ideal partner in The Cordish Companies to bring our vision to fruition."

Cordish is one of the largest, most respected developer-operators of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations in the United States. Its Live! brand is one of the most recognized and established entertainment and casino brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence in recognition of its urban revitalization accomplishments, more than any other developer in the world.

"The Cordish Companies is pleased to unveil details today for this major transformative development," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer of The Cordish Companies. "Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will be a catalyst for change and significant urban development, will transform the City by creating a thriving entertainment and hospitality attraction for the entire Region, and provide first-class amenities for the local community while generating spin-off economic development, creating thousands of new jobs for area residents, and substantial opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. We look forward to continuing our work with the City to bring their vision to life."

Developed in phases, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District, upon full build-out, will generate the following over 15 years:

$10+ billion in economic stimulus to the Region

$1.1 billion in total tax revenues

10,000 jobs

4 million square feet of overall mixed-use development including over 1,300 residential units, 500 hotel rooms, and 600,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space

INITIAL PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT: LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL VIRGINIA

The initial phase of the development, Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, will set a new standard for gaming, hotels and entertainment in the Commonwealth, and serve as a new world-class attraction for Petersburg and the greater Central Virginia region. In its first 15 years, Live! Casino & Hotel will generate:

$3.6 billion in economic stimulus to the Region

$675 million in gaming tax revenues including $214 million to the City

$350 million in economic spend during construction

$220 million in annual economic benefits each year after opening

Over 4,000 new construction and permanent jobs

The world-class casino resort destination will feature:

More than 670,000 square feet of first-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment space

An upscale 200-room hotel featuring 20 suites, resort pool and fitness center

Over 2,000 slots and electronic table games and 60 live action table games including poker

Sportsbook

State-of-the-art event center for top name entertainment, meetings, conventions, and social gatherings

Over a dozen best-in-class dining and entertainment options

Free surface parking

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, INVOLVEMENT & BENEFITS

Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia will serve as a transformative development, creating maximum community benefits for the City of Petersburg and its residents. The Cordish Companies has long embraced a strong approach to community integration and involvement. The Company is committed to supporting non-profit organizations in Petersburg, acting as a convener to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to the Company and its team members. The Cordish Companies is consistently among the largest supporters of non-profits and philanthropic organizations in markets where it does business and recognized as a valued community partner.

Live! Casino & Hotel will provide substantial benefits to the community including:

A commitment to diversity and inclusion in all facets of the Project including a comprehensive plan to ensure minority and local participation in ownership, construction, permanent employment and ongoing operational purchasing.

$147 million in estimated new wages and salaries (direct and indirect) during construction.

Construction and vendor opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran owned businesses.

Workforce development, training, mentoring, internships, tuition reimbursement and other programs through area community colleges, universities, and vocational schools to support local employment and career advancement.

Apprenticeships and training programs.

Marketing partnerships with area sports teams, businesses, and attractions to promote the City of Petersburg and surrounding communities.

Enhancement of hotel, dining, and entertainment amenities in the region to attract thousands of new visitors to the area.

JOB CREATION

Live! is an economic engine in communities where its properties are located and places a high priority on hiring local residents. Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia is committed to making the same impact with the creation of over 4,000 new jobs including 2,500 new construction jobs and 1,500 new permanent jobs averaging $60,000 in compensation with benefits.

Job opportunities will be available in every field, including hotel operations, finance, marketing, human resources, information technologies, food and beverage, facilities, security and surveillance, and casino operations. Hiring preference will be given to local residents first, then surrounding communities. Live! will partner with local educational institutions to provide training programs for jobs within the complex, including gaming and hospitality positions. The Live! team is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. Local residents will have ample opportunities to learn about jobs at Live! through programs such as:

Pre-opening community-based job fairs

Local job placement workshops

Online job postings, job matching and customized recruitment services

Contractor mentoring and apprenticeships

Community-based information sessions on job opportunities and training programs

Community College and University partnerships for job placement

SUBSTANTIAL VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia will purchase tens of millions of dollars in goods and services in the Region. The Cordish Companies has an unparalleled track record of supporting local and regional businesses, particularly local, MBE/WBE, women and veteran-owned businesses, by providing access to contract opportunities and is projected to purchase tens of millions of dollars in goods and services in the Region. The following are some of the categories of goods and services to be purchased:

Gaming Operations

Hotel Operations

Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment

Engineering, Facilities and Maintenance

Food & Beverage

Office and Computer Supplies

Professional Services

Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia will be developed, owned and managed by PPE Casino Resorts Petersburg, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies. Authorization of a casino in Petersburg is subject to legislative approval by the Virginia General Assembly, Governor and licensing by applicable Commonwealth agencies including the Virginia Lottery.

For more information, please visit www.valive.casino.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

