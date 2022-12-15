Patina announces partnerships with major national Medicare Advantage plans, significantly expanding the reach of its unique primary care experience for adults 65+ in Philadelphia region

Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members will soon have access to Patina's relationship-centered virtual and in-home primary care services, which are already available to Independence Blue Cross members

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patina, a relationship-centered primary care provider dedicated to improving the healthcare and aging experience for people 65 and older, is expanding its reach in the Philadelphia five-county area. Effective January 1, 2023, Patina will become an in-network primary care provider for people enrolled in Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties.

Patina's primary care experience, designed exclusively for older adults to help them thrive and age well, is already available to Independence Blue Cross Medicare Advantage members. With the addition of the new plans, more than 250,000 Medicare Advantage members in the Philadelphia area will be able to access Patina and benefit from a more personalized, convenient and comprehensive primary care experience as they age. Members who select Patina will maintain all the benefits of their current plan while getting in-network access to Patina's dedicated care team at no extra cost beyond standard in-network primary care co-pays.

"Everyone 65 and older deserves primary care that's built around their goals, values and preferences, and that addresses the unique needs we all have as we age," says Patina CEO Jack Stoddard. "Many people are frustrated with an increasingly fragmented healthcare system that is focused on rushed, transactional visits. Patina has reimagined the healthcare experience by taking time to build deep, trust-based relationships with the people we serve and helping them thrive at all stages of their lives."

Patina's dedicated care teams take the time to understand each individual and build tailored care plans that address their whole-person needs: medical, behavioral and social. Patina makes care more convenient and accessible by rethinking the traditional office-based model and bringing primary care right to the home, through virtual and in-person visits. In addition, Patina health champions serve as the patients' "go-to" resource to help with legwork and other needs, from scheduling appointments to navigating the complex system, understanding their health benefits and helping coordinate community resources when needed. Patina makes it easy for family and loved ones to be part of the care team, too.

"We're grateful to our partners at Independence Blue Cross, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, a CVS Health company, for their support," adds Stoddard. "They recognize the value of delivering a profoundly better experience to their members. Primary care remains a vitally important yet under-leveraged component of care for older adults. By flipping the model from transactions to relationships founded on empathy, respect and trust, we can deliver better health outcomes, make healthcare more affordable and, most importantly, help people live better lives."

Based on the results of ongoing satisfaction surveys, nearly 100 percent of Patina's patients report that they are "satisfied" or "very satisfied." Learn more about the Patina model and patient experience at patinahealth.com or call 855.478.8205.

About Patina

Patina™ is reinventing primary care from the ground up to provide the healthcare and aging experience that older adults and their loved ones deserve. Each person we serve gets a dedicated care team built around them composed of primary care clinicians, a health champion and behavioral health and other specialists – all enabled by purpose-built technology and analytics. As a value-based primary care model, we are focused on delivering a high-quality, high-value experience to the people we serve. The company is backed by leading investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google Ventures (GV), F-Prime, Viking Global and Rock Springs Capital.

Patina is a collaboration between two entities: Patina Medical Group, PC (PMG), a virtual and home-based medical practice that provides clinical services to members of certain Medicare Advantage plans, and Patina Health, Inc., which provides administrative and management services to support PMG's business operations and non-clinical quality assurance, as well as advanced information technology and products, population health analytics and thought leadership.

For more information about Patina visit https://patinahealth.com .

