Trive Capital Forms Cascade Services to Partner with Market-Leading Brands in the Home Services Sector

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce the recent formation of Cascade Services ("Cascade"). Cascade was formed through a partnership between Trive, LP First Capital, and an experienced management team to pursue acquisition opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services sector. To date, Cascade has completed four acquisitions in the state of Florida with a family of brands including Mid-Fla Heating & Air, Air Boca, Aztil Air Conditioning, and Extreme Air & Electric.

Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers. (PRNewswire)

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services space.

"Cascade has a strong reputation for providing high-quality service to its residential customers. We are excited to partner with Cascade to build an industry-leading tri-trade services platform," Trive Capital Managing Director Eric Hsu said.

In forming Cascade, Trive has partnered with a talented team that includes Chief Executive Officer Tyrone "Ty" Johnson, who previously served as a Trive Operating Partner and as Chief Executive Officer of Select Interior Concepts, a publicly traded leading provider of interior surface products for residential and commercial applications.

"I am thrilled to once again partner with the Trive team as we create a differentiated home services platform. Developing the systems, tools and process that enable small businesses to grow rapidly has been a hallmark of my career. I look forward to leading this new platform and working alongside our business unit operators to achieve success together," Ty Johnson said.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Ty again," commented Chris Zugaro, Partner at Trive Capital. "His track record in scaling businesses combined with his deep, meaningful relationships in the sector will position Cascade, its team, and its customers for continued positive outcomes as we invest in add-on acquisitions and internal initiatives."

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers and acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LP First Capital maintains an active presence in much of the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

