First Horizon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 18, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of the market on January 18, 2023. The earnings materials will be available on the FHN website at ir.firsthorizon.com under Events and Presentations.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation