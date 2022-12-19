Blume Global Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Blume Global as one of this year's Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

(PRNewsfoto/Blume Global) (PRNewswire)

Since launching in 2018, Blume has made waves in the supply chain technology realm as a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform uniting end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. Blume's global presence is headquartered in North America and includes more than 400 employees in the APAC region and a dynamic team in Europe.

This past year, Blume has acquired LiveSource and closed on several strategic partnerships with companies like Kinaxis and Resilinc to not only further boost the value quotient for its customers but taking the initiative on creating the foundation for tomorrow's supply chain.

"The pandemic emphasized the need for resilience in the supply chain, but more importantly, equipping organizations with the tools to anticipate and mitigate any disruptions forecasted in their supply chains," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "We are honored to be a recipient of this award amongst other players in this space and to be recognized for our contributions to developing tomorrow's supply chain. With an admirable growth projection, satisfied customer base and our dedication to the mission of digitizing the supply chain, Blume continues to prove itself as a large player in the technology space."

This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year.

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

Blume Global was one of three companies selected from the overall winners to present on Manifest's Innovation Stage, scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023. The other winners will be featured in the Education Program. Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

George Protopapadakis

george.proto@blumeglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blume Global