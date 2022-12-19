Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: A "journey to search for sound" of the Iraqi with the Gelao ethnic group

GUIZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zunyi, located in the northern part of Guizhou, China, is the second largest city in Guizhou Province, an emerging industrial city and an important manufacturing base for agricultural products. It is also the political, economic and cultural center in the north of Guizhou, a famous historical and cultural city in China and "hometown of famous Chinese spirits".

There are many ethnic minorities in Zunyi, and the city has 2 ethnic autonomous counties and 8 ethnic villages. There are 47 ethnic minorities such as Gelao, Miao, Tujia, Bouyei, Yi, Dong, Hui and Manchu. Ethnic minorities are an important part of the population of Zunyi.

The short video series "Be My Guest" produced by Guizhou Satellite TV invites foreigners to visit Guizhou in the form of a reality show to record their real life on the spot. Ameen from Iraq is very interested in Chinese culture. He came to Zunyi, Guizhou, and followed his Zunyi friend Zheng Zixi on a special "journey to search for sound". He tasted the unique "Sanyaotai (Three dinners)" of the Gelao ethnic group, saw the unique Nuo Opera and folk technique "Single Bamboo Drifting", and listened to the wonderful melody from the Zheng'an guitar.

"This trip to Guizhou has allowed me to experience the charm of Zunyi." Ameen appreciated the collected sounds and kept them to his memories. He hopes to have more opportunities to travel to Guizhou and search for more unique sounds of Guizhou.

