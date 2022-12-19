Inception Fertility Named Best Fertility Care Platform by Corporate Vision Awards

North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility services receives Corporate Excellence Award for its commitment to helping people build families

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception) announces today it has received the 2022 Best Fertility Care Platform Corporate Excellence Award for its unparalleled commitment to helping aspiring parents build their families, personalizing the fertility experience, and advancing the field of reproductive medicine.

An extension of Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine, the Corporate Excellence Awards showcase those companies and individuals committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

Hailed for its ability to leverage technology to revolutionize patient care, experience, and outcomes, CV Magazine states, "[Inception] has become a leader in the field, setting the benchmark for other companies to follow, and echo. Its compassion is unquestionable, its patient-centric technologies and outlook obvious. This was decided at its foundation, with values that were solidified at its inception."

In 2022, Inception's clinical research team partnered with leading technology companies on four new fertility studies that will elevate the patient experience, evolve fertility services, and enhance pregnancy outcomes, including the OTO Device Research Study, Gameto Research Study, Lotus Research Study, and Oura Research Study. All studies can be found at fertilitystudies.com.

"For Inception, it's just as important to uncover advancements in reproductive medicine as it is to offer them, and we're proud to lead the industry by investing in groundbreaking research that amplifies our commitment to patients and the field," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We thank CV Magazine for recognizing our efforts to give aspiring parents best-in-class care that doesn't waiver on empathy or compassion."

Inception's ancillary brands touch every part of the fertility journey, from diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility and long-term tissue storage solutions. Aspiring parents can address every aspect of their fertility needs through this unparalleled ecosystem. Its investments in becoming a leader in reproductive healthcare extend beyond the patient experience to include the employee experience, with Inception's Family consisting of North America's leading fertility experts, staff, and employees who all contribute to the organization's success.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

