Talent Development Platform GrowthSpace Awarded Across the Board in G2 Winter Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace , the world's first outcome-driven talent development platform focused on employee growth, has been awarded with 8 badges in 4 categories in the prestigious G2 winter report:

Training Management Systems - High-Performer badge

Mentoring - Leader and Best Relationship badges

Coaching - Leader and Best Relationship badges

Career Management - Leader, Mid-Market Leader and Enterprise High-Performer badges

G2 is the world leading provider of business software reviews. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"We are thrilled to have such amazing validation to complement our widely growing customer base," says Omer Glass, CEO and Co-Founder of GrowthSpace. "We head into the new year confident in our ability to empower learning and development to meet business goals."

Numerous 5 star reviews on g2.com highlight how the platform's focus on career growth tied to company growth directly benefits business performance. Many users comment on this double impact.

- "If you are looking to take your employee's career or business to the next level, this is the tool you need!"

- "Making coaching accessible for every individual in the team rather than executives only is a breakthrough that drives business success"

- "Brilliant program for career growth"

- "Career change support when I needed it the most"

- "GrowthSpace is a game changer"

Click here for more information about GrowthSpace.

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that successful talent development not only benefits individuals, but also drives business outcomes. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and network of global experts, GrowthSpace helps employees and organizations drive successful professional growth, at scale. Hundreds of customers currently realize the benefits of the GrowthSpace platform, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Zoominfo, and Lightspeed.

Media Contact for GrowthSpace:

Judith Arkush

+1.415.937.1724

judith.arkush@si14global.com

View original content:

SOURCE GrowthSpace