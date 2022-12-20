360PR+ Adds Mission-Led Brands Do Good Chicken and Little Leaf Farms to Growing Food & Beverage Practice

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has added clients Do Good Chicken, the first chicken brand that fights food waste and combats climate change, and Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture, to its thriving Food & Beverage practice. The brands join other food and beverage leaders, innovators and trusted brands represented by the agency, among them United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, One Degree Organic Foods, Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery and Nasoya, the country's #1 brand of tofu.

(PRNewswire)

Do Good Chicken and Little Leaf Farms share a similar commitment to pioneering positive change in their respective industries, and to providing consumers with more sustainable options on grocery store shelves. As such, the agency's work for both clients will focus on driving awareness of the brands' innovative products as well as elevating their founders' voices to further their shared mission of pioneering a better model of production in their respective industries.

To help combat the significant effects of food waste as a contributor to climate change, Do Good Chicken employs a closed-loop system, working with grocers to upcycle their surplus food (after community donations) into nutritious feed for its hens. As of October, Do Good Chicken sales were responsible for diverting more than 11 million pounds of leftover grocery food from landfills, thus preventing more than 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases (CO2e) from entering the atmosphere.

Little Leaf Farms has similarly pioneered a better-for-the-planet production model. In fact, Little Leaf Farms' production methods stand in stark contrast to most lettuce on grocery store shelves today, which travels thousands of miles before it reaches the store, with every day spent on the truck sacrificing both fuel and freshness. In contrast, Little Leaf Farms produces consistently fresh, local greens, all year round – all delivered from its state-of-the-art greenhouse farms to the grocery store within 24 hours of being harvested.

"We're so pleased to have welcomed Do Good Chicken and Little Leaf Farms to 360PR+ in 2022 and look forward to helping them build even greater brand awareness in 2023 and beyond," said Victoria Renwick, Chief Client Officer and Partner at 360PR+. "These two brands are some of the most innovative in the food industry right now and are well-aligned with our team's passion for sustainable, entrepreneurial brands."

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading independent integrated communications agency recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and innovative marketplace challengers. 360PR+ clients include America's Test Kitchen, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Gerber Childrenswear, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), National Geographic Media, Nintendo of America, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, The Rockport Company, Trek Bicycle, United Natural Foods, Inc. and Virgin Airlines, among others. 360PR+ is a certified women-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC and Three Cheers PR.

About Do Good Foods

Do Good Foods™ is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Its carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods' first product, Do Good Chicken™, is raised using this healthy feed and can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.™ To learn more visit DoGoodChicken.com and follow @dogoodchicken on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360PR+