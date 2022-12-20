Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Gives Back to its Local Communities with 48 Fundraisers in December

Miami Event Benefits Lotus House, Nation's Largest Shelter for Women & Children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), hosted a blind pizza and wine tasting in its Coral Gables location to celebrate the 2022 holiday season. All proceeds from the evening went to Miami's Lotus House, the largest shelter for women and children in the country.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our ethos," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "There are so many people in our own backyard that do not know where they are sleeping tonight, and partnering with Miami's Lotus House is the perfect organization to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community receive the help they need."

More than half a million Americans experience homelessness and over 34 million are food insecure. Positive change begins when community members stand together and overcome the adversities life throws at them. The Lotus House fundraiser is one of 48 charity events Anthony's will join this month, to benefit the communities they serve. According to Sternberg, giving back has always been a huge part of Anthony's core. In fact, the brand has given more than $350,000 worth of donations in the last two years, helping more than 500 hundred organizations that are fighting homelessness, hunger and poverty, as well as advancing education initiatives.

"It is our duty to uplift people when they feel like they have been defeated by life," says Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "This holiday season we are continuing our efforts to help the communities that have contributed to our success. However, partnering with The Lotus House feels a bit more special because it's an organization based where Anthony's started."

The pizza and wine tasting took place Sunday, December 18, where 50 guests were treated to a wide variety of pizzas and wine pairings, guided by a sommelier. All proceeds benefited Lotus House, which provides a safe haven to more than 500 women and children daily and more than 1,550 annually, giving these vulnerable families the time and tools for a second chance at life.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's leading better burger concepts with 117 BurgerFi restaurants (92 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of October 3, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 178 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's. Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 61 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of October 3, 2022. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com

