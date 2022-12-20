SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Daktronics, Inc. - DAKT

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DAKT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Daktronics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2022, Daktronics disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there is "substantial doubt" about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets which "created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement." The Company further disclosed that "[i]n light of the substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern and our related evaluation of the income tax implications of reaching this conclusion, the Company also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses."

On this news, Daktronics' stock price fell $1.30 per share, or 39.16%, to close at $2.02 per share on December 7, 2022.

