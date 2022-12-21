James A. Attwood Jr. named Chair-Elect of The WNET Group Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group appointed James A. Attwood Jr. as Chairman-elect. He will begin a six-month term in January prior to succeeding Edgar Wachenheim III as Chairman of the Board of Trustees in June of 2023.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

Attwood first joined The WNET Group Board of Trustees in 2021 and has served on executive, finance, nominating and governance, and strategy and sustainability committees. He is currently a Senior Advisor at The Carlyle Group, where he directed Carlyle's private equity investments in the media and telecommunications industries globally (2000-2017) as well as the firm's investments in the technology sector (2014-2017). He stepped down as managing director in 2021. Before Carlyle, Attwood was the executive vice president for strategy, development and planning at Verizon Communications, and held the same position at GTE Corporation.

He began his professional career as an investment banker with Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he worked in both New York and Tokyo. He presently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Syniverse Technologies and is also a former Chairman of The Nielsen Company.

"I am pleased that Jim has been selected as the next chairman, and I'm optimistic about the future of WNET," said current Chairman Edgar Wachenheim III. "Jim brings vast experience and commitment to solving the challenges facing the media companies and mission-driven institutions of today, and we welcome his leadership." Wachenheim has been Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the past five years and will be stepping down in 2023.

Attwood serves on several non-profit boards including the Harvard Law School Dean's Advisory Board, The Friends of MVY Radio Board (Chairman), the Board of Directors of The Nature Conservancy, and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts. "I'm honored to be elected as Chair and I look forward to continuing to work with Ed Wachenheim, the Trustees and CEO Neal Shapiro to grow our financial and organizational goals – so that we remain well positioned to support the future vision of The WNET Group," Attwood said.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group