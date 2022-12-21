TEAMSTER PILOTS NEGOTIATE BIG PAY INCREASES AT GOJET

Pilots Overwhelmingly Ratify Improved Pay and Bonuses at Regional Carrier

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoJet pilots represented by Teamsters Local 618 have voted by an overwhelming 97 percent to ratify an amendment to their contract that includes huge pay increases and a bonus structure to attract and retain pilots.

"We knew that significant improvements to pay and work rules were necessary for GoJet to attract and retain the best pilots," said Negotiating Chairman Captain Dustin Bingman, who is also a GoJet pilot. "This agreement will stabilize our airline and bring our pilots in line with or above our peer regional airlines."

After receiving a pay increase earlier this year, under the newly signed agreement, First Officers will see their pay rates increase by an additional average of 82 percent and Captains will see increases of 42 percent retroactive to Dec. 1, 2022. These pay rates are permanent, whereas current pay rates are a temporary "premium" at Envoy/Piedmont/PSA.

"Contract by contract, the Teamsters are fighting for and winning the agreements our members deserve," Bingman said. "This agreement recognizes the hard work of the dedicated Teamster pilots at GoJet."

