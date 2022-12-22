Globant and NPower Grow Partnership to Support Veterans and Other Underrepresented Groups in Technology Nationwide

Globant will support training efforts across the NPower network in the US by providing advisory services, financial support, and experienced volunteers over two years

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today it is growing its existing partnership with NPower , one of the country's largest nonprofits providing free tech training and job placement for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. As part of the growing strategic partnership, Globant will provide NPower with financial support, advisory services, and experienced volunteers over the next two years.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

Globant began its support of NPower in 2020 by providing military veterans and their spouses with funding for hands-on technology training from Globant volunteers in Dallas and New York City, designed to support them as they transitioned to civilian careers, which has since expanded to multiple markets nationwide.

"NPower's mission to create pathways to economic prosperity for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities is well-aligned with Globant's purpose-driven 'Be Kind to Humanity' initiative, a commitment from all Globers to make a positive impact on society and empower people through technology," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "We look forward to positively impacting the approximately 1,500 individuals NPower serves annually nationwide by helping provide skills training, real-world experience, support, and mentorship related to technology fundamentals, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and more."

"Increasing equity in the technology industry is essential to building more inclusive workplaces, communities, and solutions. The help that our partners like Globant provide is vital to ensuring we can make continuous progress towards this goal," said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer at NPower. "Globant's proven ability to master technological innovation at a rapid pace makes them a perfect partner for NPower, and we are excited to help each other and our broader communities grow."

"Since our founding, Globant has been focused not only on using our technology skills and experience for our clients, but also to improve our communities across the world by expanding accessibility and knowledge for underserved and underrepresented in the technology field," said Nicolas Kaplun, Chief Business Officer of North America at Globant. "Diversity and inclusion are key to our company's DNA, and are crucial to our ability to achieve applied innovation across industries. Through this strengthening of our partnership with NPower, we will lead more underserved communities – such as young adults, women of color, and military-connected individuals – to increase their confidence and experience with technology, helping them succeed in our digital economy and creating a richer, more diverse industry."

For more information on NPower, visit www.npower.org . For more information on Globant, visit www.globant.com .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

About NPower

Over the past decade, NPower has expanded its program reach, and developed a robust network of Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, staffing firms, and a network of nonprofit partners that host its interns and hire its graduates full time.

NPower is a national nonprofit on a mission to move people from poverty to the middle class by training youth from underserved communities and veterans in a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs. Students who enter their free, six-month program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. Not only is NPower changing life trajectories for individuals from vulnerable communities but they are also strengthening the overall competitiveness of U.S. businesses hamstrung by today's limited pool of IT talent. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant