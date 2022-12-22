Pure Flour from Europe to Feature Italy's Best at Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas

Export initiative highlights premium organic soft wheat and semolina flour at Booth 2267

ROME, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From panettone to orecchiette, organic soft wheat flour or durum wheat semolina from Europe are behind the finest in baked goods, bread, pasta and pizza. The EU initiative, "Pure Flour from Europe: your Organic and Sustainable Choice!" is highlighting both sought-after flours at Booth #2267 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas next month from Jan. 15-17, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Italy's organic flours are from grains grown to strict pesticide-free standards and nourished by the earth and sky.

ITALMOPA, the Italian Association of Millers, is leading the effort in partnership with the European Commission. Flour and semolina companies from throughout Italy including Molino Casillo, Molino De Vita and Molino Grassi will showcase their organic lines at the specialty food trade show to buyers from restaurants, retailers and manufacturers.

Offerings will include organic soft wheat flour, a favorite of bakers for delicate cakes, bread and pizza, and organic durum wheat semolina, which lends itself perfectly for pasta.

"Europe has strict laws protecting the quality of its agricultural products and a proud tradition of milling expertise which make for exceptional certified organic flours that meet most any culinary need," says ITALMOPA President Andrea Valente. "Our organic flours and semolina are made with only high quality grains grown to strict pesticide-free standards and nourished by the earth and sky. Quality and sustainability have always been central to our members' efforts."

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA is the most important industrial flour association of the European Union and represents 82 flour milling companies across Italy. Member companies mill soft and durum wheat for the production of pasta, breads, pastries, pizza and more. ITALMOPA is overseeing a three-year information and promotion program for agricultural products called "Pure Flour from Europe: Your Organic and Sustainable Choice!" - Acronym "POS EU FLOUR" - intended for the U.S. and Canadian markets and co-funded by the European Commission. The program runs through 2024.

