Solomon Page awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Page has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Solomon Page logo with The Joint Commission Gold Seal (PRNewswire)

Solomon Page Healthcare Staffing specializes in placing travel nurses and locum tenens at hospitals and long-term care facilities. The Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Solomon Page's efforts to address how the qualifications and competencies of staff are determined and how their performance is monitored.

Solomon Page underwent a rigorous review the week of December 5th, 2022. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated certification standards including compliance, credentialing, onboarding, and training of the company's healthcare staff. JCAHO standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Solomon Page for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."

"This certification represents a major achievement for Solomon Page and represents our commitment to quality and continuous improvement as we provide service to both our clients and candidates alike," says Kathy Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer, Solomon Page. "We are thrilled to be recognized in this way by the Joint Commission."

The team at Solomon Page prepared for the certification process by holding compliance calls and establishing new training and onboarding procedures for consultants. Ensuring Solomon Page upholds standard levels of service, multiple process improvement plans and new initiatives were implemented.

For more information, visit The Joint Commission website and the Solomon Page website.

About Solomon Page

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a leading staffing firm across a wide array of functions and industries. Acting as a strategic partner to clients and candidates, the company focuses on offering customized solutions and building long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and the consistent delivery of excellent results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solomon Page